While high school football has been postponed in some states across the country, many are still playing on. Several Michigan football commits took the gridiron over the weekend. Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed.

Michigan Wolverines football QB commit J.J. McCarthy had a huge game on Friday night in a blowout win. (The Wolverine)

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Raheem Anderson led his team up front both run blocking and protecting the quarterback in a 35-0 blowout win over Detroit Mumford. With the triumph, Detroit Cass Tech improved to 2-0 on the season. Up Next: at Detroit Renaissance 10/3

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Andrel Anthony and his team saw their game got canceled last week due to the opposing team having COVID-19 complications. That means this past Friday was the season-opener for East Lansing (Mich.) High, and they didn't disappoint, winning 21-6 over River Rouge, who was ranked as the No. 2 team in the state entering the contest, per MaxPreps. Anthony didn't get many targets, but he made the most of it when the ball was thrown his way. Big plays were the name of the game for Anthony, who came away with three receptions, including a 25-yarder and a 40-yarder. All in all, he finished with 80 receiving yards in a solid season-opening performance. Up Next: vs. Lansing (Mich.) Waverly

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Junior Colson's Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood squad lost its third-straight game, this time to IMG Academy, 45-14. Colson notched a team-high eight tackles and a sack, and impressed all night long, despite his team being on the wrong side of a lopsided game. In the two games in which stats were available, Colson has 12 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and a quarterback hurry, while playing both inside and outside linebacker. He also has a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown this season, showing he's more than just a defensive specialist. Up Next: Dickson (Tenn.) County 10/2

The Skinny: IMG Academy, led by Michigan quarterback pledge J.J. McCarthy and center commit Greg Crippen, won the battle of Michigan commits, facing off against the aforementioned Colson in the Nashville area on Friday night. The Ascenders pulled off a 45-14 blowout victory. IMG remains the country's No. 1 team, per MaxPreps. Crippen was crucial blocking up front, while McCarthy orchestrated the offense and led it to a prolific output. McCarthy went 16-for-31 through the air for 193 yards and one touchdown. Crippen paved the way up front to help his team rush for a whopping 253 yards on the ground. Through the air, McCarthy finished the 12-for-20 for 149 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown pass. He also rushed for 23 yards on four carries. Through three games, McCarthy is 51-for-88 passing (58 percent) for 675 yards and seven scores on the season. Up Next: Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy 10/3

The Skinny: Michigan kicker/punter commit Tommy Doman made 1-of-1 extra-point attempts, and also nailed a 53-yard field goal to aid his team in a close, 21-13 loss to De La Salle Collegiate. On the season, Doman is 5-for-5 on extra points and 1-for-1 on field goal attempts. Up Next: at Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice 10/3

The Skinny: Michigan running back pledge Tavierre Dunlap played in his first game as a Wolverines' commit on Friday night, and saw his team win the season-opener, 28-13, over McNeil (Texas) High. Dunlap had a huge game, rushing for 220 yards and two touchdowns, including a 99-yard highlight run, which can be seen below (video courtesy of former Michigan kicker John Albertson). Up Next: vs. Liberty Hill (Texas) High 10/2

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi and Sterling Heights Stevenson won another low scoring game on Friday night, with his team coming away with a 12-7 win over Macomb (Mich.) Dakota. El-Hadi does it all for his team, primarily playing right tackle, but also lining up at left tackle and defensive end at times. Up Next: vs. Clinton County (Mich.) Chippewa Valley 10/2

The Skinny: 2022 Michigan tight end pledge Marlin Klein competed in his first contest as a Michigan commit on Friday night, posting making big catches in a 24-21 win over Arden (NC) Christ School. Stats were not available for the contest, but Klein raised his game in a clutch moment, hauling in a reception over the middle on the game-winning touchdown drive for his squad. Up Next: at Indian Trail (NC) Metrolina Christian Academy 10/2

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Rod Moore and Northmont (Ohio) High won yet another barn burner Friday night, with the team claiming a 40-34 win over Miamisburg (Ohio) High. Moore had a huge impact, playing both offense and defense. He notched four receptions for 88 yards and one touchdown while playing wide receiver, and made 10 tackles, one pass breakup and an interception playing defensive back. In the three games in which stats are available, Moore has posted 31 tackles and has scored five touchdowns as a receiver. Up Next: vs. Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne 10/2