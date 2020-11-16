Plenty of Michigan Wolverines commits took the gridiron over the weekend in high school football action. Postseason play is in full swing in Michigan and elsewhere, meaning several pledges are looking to make deep playoff runs. Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed: RELATED: Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh Talks QB Competition, Previews Rutgers RELATED: Michigan Football's Quarterback Position Appears To Be Open

Michigan Wolverines football offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi will enroll early. (The Wolverine)

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Raheem Anderson and Detroit Cass Tech blew out Brownstown (Mich.) Woodhaven in the third round of the playoffs to advance to the regional finals. Cass Tech is undefeated so far this season at 9-0 and ranks No. 4 in the state per MaxPreps. Unfortunately for the Technicians, the state of Michigan playoffs are on a pause for at least three weeks due to a recent health department order. Up Next: vs. Belleville (Mich.) High, date TBD

Rivals250 Michigan OL commit Raheem Anderson (@espn_heem) and Detroit Cass Tech are on to the regional finals ✅ pic.twitter.com/N4zAZKl0Yr — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 14, 2020

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Andrel Anthony and his East Lansing (Mich.) High club, which sits at No. 7 in MaxPreps' state rankings, are also undefeated on the year, with their latest triumph coming over Portage (Mich.) Northern, 42-14, in postseason action. Anthony notched six receptions for 47 yards and a score. Season Stats: Through seven games (one game was won due to forfeit), Anthony has hauled in 26 passes for 468 yards (18 yards per catch) and three scores, while also adding a 50-yard punt return touchdown. Up Next: Norton Shores (Mich.) Mona Shores, date TBD

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Junior Colson's Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood squad lost in the second round of the playoffs, 31-28, to Franklin (Tenn.) High. Season Stats: In the three games of 11 in which stats were available, Colson made 20 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and a quarterback hurry, while playing both inside and outside linebacker. He has also notched a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown this season.

The Skinny: Michigan running back pledge Tavierre Dunlap's crew fell, 42-13, to Austin (Texas) Lake Travis. Season Stats: In the three games of six where stats were available, Dunlap rushed for 468 yards and four touchdowns, including a 99-yard scoring scamper. Up Next: vs. Buda (Texas) Hays 11/20

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi and Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson had their season come to an end, losing to West Bloomfield (Mich.) High, 63-6.

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Dominick Giudice's New Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei team fell to 5-2 on the season after losing, 42-0, to Wall Township (N.J.) High.

The Skinny: 2022 Michigan tight end pledge Marlin Klein and Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacochee posted a win over Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day, 52-42. Klein's crew has a 7-1 record. Season Stats: Klein has 17 receptions for 298 yards (17.5 yards per catch) and five touchdowns in seven of eight games where stats are available. Up Next: vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Christian 11/20

The Skinny: For the second game in a row and fourth time this season, Michigan defensive line commit Quintin Somerville and Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro shut out Scottsdale (Ariz.) Horizon, 26-0. Up Next: vs. Gilbert (Ariz.) High 11/20