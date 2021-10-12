Commit Tracker: How Michigan Pledges Did Over The Weekend
High school football continues to roll along as we head into mid-October. Most of Michigan's 17 2022 commitments took the gridiron over the weekend for another spotlight of their talents.
Here is a quick look at how those future Wolverines performed:
RELATED: Blue Chips: Breaking Down Michigan LB Commit Deuce Spurlock
LB Aaron Alexander, Belleville (Mich.) High
The Skinny: Belleville blew out Westland John Glenn by a score of 47-14 on Friday night
Up Next: at Livonia (Mich.) Franklin, Friday, Oct. 15
QB Jayden Denegal, Apple Valley (Calif.) High
The Skinny: Denegal led his team to a 64-0 win over Sultana on Friday night, throwing for 250 yards and six touchdown passes on 16-of-19 attempts.
Season Stats: 105-for-152 attempts, 1,415 yards, 21 touchdowns, 5 interceptions in seven games.
Up Next: at Hesperia (Calif.), Friday, Oct. 15
DT Mason Graham, Anaheim (Calif.) Servite
The Skinny: Graham and his Servite teammates beat Rancho Santa Margarita by a score of 48-21 last Thursday night. He registered two tackles in the victory.
Season Stats: Graham has 37 total tackles and 13 tackles for loss so far this year.
Up Next: at JSerra Catholic (Calif.), Thursday, Oct. 14
DT Kenneth Grant, Merrillville (Ind.) High
The Skinny: Merrillville stayed undefeated at 8-0 with a 34-7 win over Lake Central on Friday night. Grant racked up five solo tackles and two sacks in the win.
Season Stats: Grant has 21 solo tackes, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries this year.
Up Next: vs. Chesterton (Ind.), Friday, Oct. 15
DE Kevonté Henry, Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger
The Skinny: Henry had five tackles and two sacks in a 56-0 win over Compton Centennial. He added a forced fumble to his resume, as well.
Season Stats: 19 tackles and seven tackles for loss in seven games.
Up Next: at Beverly Hills (Calif.), Friday, Oct. 15
DB Will Johnson, Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South
The Skinny: In a game attended by our EJ Holland, Johnson had 225 yards receiving and three touchdowns on offense. He also forced a fumble and had two pass breakups on defense. However, Grosse Pointe South would lose 49-37 to Chippewa Valley.
Up Next: at Warren (Mich.) Mott, Friday, Oct. 15
OL Connor Jones, Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge
The Skinny: Palmer Ridge moved to 6-1 on the season with a 35-28 win over Ponderosa (Colo.). Jones helped his team rush for 220 yards on 44 attempts on Friday night.
Up Next: vs. Air Academy (Colo.), Friday, Oct. 15
DB Kody Jones, Germantown (Tenn.) High
The Skinny: Jones and Germantown moved to 6-2 on the season in a 56-0 win over Arlington (Tenn.) on Friday. Stats were not made available for the game.
Up Next: vs. White Station (Tenn.), Friday, Oct. 15
TE Marlin Klein, Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee
The Skinny: Klein and his high school teammates were on a bye this weekend. He has 104 receiving yards on nine receptions and one rush for four yards in six contests.
Up Next: vs. Charlotte Latin (N.C.), Friday, Oct. 15
OT Alessandro Lorenzetti, Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee
The Skinny: Lorenzetti and Windsor beat East Hartford (Conn.) last Friday by a score of 29-14.
Up Next: Bye Week, then vs. Simsbury (Conn.) on Oct. 22
TE Colston Loveland, Gooding (Idaho) High
The Skinny: Loveland went nuts in a 58-0 win over Filer (ID) last week. He had six catches for 173 yards and three touchdowns and added a 39-yard scoring rush. On defense, he had three tackles for loss.
Season Stats: Loveland had 33 catches for 450 yards and eight touchdowns in five games this season.
Up Next: at Marsh Valley (Idaho), Thursday, Oct. 14.
WR Tyler Morris, LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy
The Skinny: Morris is out with an ACL injury. His squad beat Chicago Leo (Ill.) HS last week by a score of 42-6.
Up Next: vs. Montini Catholic (Ill.), Friday, Oct. 15
LB Micah Pollard, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail
The Skinny: Bartram Trail moved to 5-1 with a 26-24 win over Ponte Verda over the weekend. Pollard had 9 total tackles and two tackles for loss.
Up Next: vs. Creekside (Fl.), Friday, Oct. 15.
CB Myles Pollard, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood
The Skinny: Ravenwood blew out Centennial (Tenn.) HS last Friday by a score of 54-7.
Up Next: Bye Week, followed by Pope John Paul II (Tenn.) on Oct. 22
LB Deuce Spurlock, Huntsville (Ala.) Madison Academy
The Skinny: Madison Academy beat Madison County (Ala.) on Thursday night by a score of 42-7. EJ Holland made his way out to that game and broke things down on Monday night.
Up Next: at New Hope (Ala.), Friday, Oct. 15
RB CJ Stokes, Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School
The Skinny: Hammond remained undefeated with a 48-0 win over Charleston (S.C.) First Baptist.
Up Next: at Augusta (Ga.) Christian, Friday, Oct. 15
WR Tay'Shawn Trent, Harper Woods (Mich.) High
The Skinny: Harper Woods beat Allen Park (Mich.) by a score of 32-21 on Oct. 8.
Up Next: at Warren (Mich.) De La Salle, Friday, Oct. 15.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie, @anthonytbroome and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook