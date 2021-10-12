Commit Tracker: How Michigan Pledges Did Over The Weekend

High school football continues to roll along as we head into mid-October. Most of Michigan's 17 2022 commitments took the gridiron over the weekend for another spotlight of their talents. Here is a quick look at how those future Wolverines performed: RELATED: Blue Chips: Breaking Down Michigan LB Commit Deuce Spurlock

Michigan Wolverines commit Will Johnson had a huge night on Friday. (EJ Holland / TheWolverine.com)

LB Aaron Alexander, Belleville (Mich.) High

The Skinny: Belleville blew out Westland John Glenn by a score of 47-14 on Friday night Up Next: at Livonia (Mich.) Franklin, Friday, Oct. 15

QB Jayden Denegal, Apple Valley (Calif.) High

The Skinny: Denegal led his team to a 64-0 win over Sultana on Friday night, throwing for 250 yards and six touchdown passes on 16-of-19 attempts. Season Stats: 105-for-152 attempts, 1,415 yards, 21 touchdowns, 5 interceptions in seven games. Up Next: at Hesperia (Calif.), Friday, Oct. 15

DT Mason Graham, Anaheim (Calif.) Servite

The Skinny: Graham and his Servite teammates beat Rancho Santa Margarita by a score of 48-21 last Thursday night. He registered two tackles in the victory. Season Stats: Graham has 37 total tackles and 13 tackles for loss so far this year. Up Next: at JSerra Catholic (Calif.), Thursday, Oct. 14

DT Kenneth Grant, Merrillville (Ind.) High

The Skinny: Merrillville stayed undefeated at 8-0 with a 34-7 win over Lake Central on Friday night. Grant racked up five solo tackles and two sacks in the win. Season Stats: Grant has 21 solo tackes, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries this year. Up Next: vs. Chesterton (Ind.), Friday, Oct. 15

DE Kevonté Henry, Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger

The Skinny: Henry had five tackles and two sacks in a 56-0 win over Compton Centennial. He added a forced fumble to his resume, as well. Season Stats: 19 tackles and seven tackles for loss in seven games. Up Next: at Beverly Hills (Calif.), Friday, Oct. 15

DB Will Johnson, Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South

The Skinny: In a game attended by our EJ Holland, Johnson had 225 yards receiving and three touchdowns on offense. He also forced a fumble and had two pass breakups on defense. However, Grosse Pointe South would lose 49-37 to Chippewa Valley. Up Next: at Warren (Mich.) Mott, Friday, Oct. 15

OL Connor Jones, Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge

The Skinny: Palmer Ridge moved to 6-1 on the season with a 35-28 win over Ponderosa (Colo.). Jones helped his team rush for 220 yards on 44 attempts on Friday night. Up Next: vs. Air Academy (Colo.), Friday, Oct. 15

DB Kody Jones, Germantown (Tenn.) High

The Skinny: Jones and Germantown moved to 6-2 on the season in a 56-0 win over Arlington (Tenn.) on Friday. Stats were not made available for the game. Up Next: vs. White Station (Tenn.), Friday, Oct. 15

TE Marlin Klein, Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee

The Skinny: Klein and his high school teammates were on a bye this weekend. He has 104 receiving yards on nine receptions and one rush for four yards in six contests. Up Next: vs. Charlotte Latin (N.C.), Friday, Oct. 15

OT Alessandro Lorenzetti, Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee

The Skinny: Lorenzetti and Windsor beat East Hartford (Conn.) last Friday by a score of 29-14. Up Next: Bye Week, then vs. Simsbury (Conn.) on Oct. 22

TE Colston Loveland, Gooding (Idaho) High

The Skinny: Loveland went nuts in a 58-0 win over Filer (ID) last week. He had six catches for 173 yards and three touchdowns and added a 39-yard scoring rush. On defense, he had three tackles for loss. Season Stats: Loveland had 33 catches for 450 yards and eight touchdowns in five games this season. Up Next: at Marsh Valley (Idaho), Thursday, Oct. 14.

WR Tyler Morris, LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy

The Skinny: Morris is out with an ACL injury. His squad beat Chicago Leo (Ill.) HS last week by a score of 42-6. Up Next: vs. Montini Catholic (Ill.), Friday, Oct. 15

LB Micah Pollard, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail

The Skinny: Bartram Trail moved to 5-1 with a 26-24 win over Ponte Verda over the weekend. Pollard had 9 total tackles and two tackles for loss. Up Next: vs. Creekside (Fl.), Friday, Oct. 15.

CB Myles Pollard, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood

The Skinny: Ravenwood blew out Centennial (Tenn.) HS last Friday by a score of 54-7. Up Next: Bye Week, followed by Pope John Paul II (Tenn.) on Oct. 22

LB Deuce Spurlock, Huntsville (Ala.) Madison Academy

The Skinny: Madison Academy beat Madison County (Ala.) on Thursday night by a score of 42-7. EJ Holland made his way out to that game and broke things down on Monday night. Up Next: at New Hope (Ala.), Friday, Oct. 15

RB CJ Stokes, Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School

The Skinny: Hammond remained undefeated with a 48-0 win over Charleston (S.C.) First Baptist. Up Next: at Augusta (Ga.) Christian, Friday, Oct. 15

