Commit Tracker: How Michigan Pledges Did Over The Weekend

High school football continues to roll along as we close out October. Most of Michigan's 17 2022 commitments took the gridiron over the weekend for another spotlight of their talents. Here is a quick look at how those future Wolverines performed:

Michigan Wolverines commit Colston Loveland continued his huge season with a bang. (Colston Loveland)

LB Aaron Alexander, Belleville (Mich.) High

The Skinny: Alexander and Belleville finished the regular season with an 8-1 record after a 46-9 win over Hartland last Friday. Up Next: Playoffs vs. Ann Arbor Huron on Friday, Oct. 29

QB Jayden Denegal, Apple Valley (Calif.) High

The Skinny: Denegal completed 7-for-10 passes for 43 yards and an interception while adding 70 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. Season Stats: 121-for-175 passing, 1,545 yards, 24 touchdowns, seven interceptions, 281 yards rushing, eight touchdowns Up Next: at Burroughs (Calif.) HS on Friday, Oct. 29

DB Damani Dent, Terry Parker (Fla.) High

The Skinny: Dent had five tackles in his team's 28-14 win over University Christian. Season Stats: 50 total tackles, three interceptions, four passes defended. Up Next: at ED White (Fla.) on Thursday, Oct. 28

DT Mason Graham, Anaheim (Calif.) Servite

The Skinny: Graham had five total tackles and two sacks in a 46-37 loss to Mater Dei. Season Stats: 45 total tackles, (21 solo), 12 sacks. Up Next: at St. John Bosco on Friday, Oct. 29

DT Kenneth Grant, Merrillville (Ind.) High

The Skinny: Grant and Merrillville were off this past week. Season Stats: Grant had 21 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries through the first eight games of the season. Up Next: Playoffs. Crown Point (Ind.) on Friday, Oct. 29

DE Kevonté Henry, Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger

The Skinny: Henry had three carries for six yards in the only stats of his recorded from Friday night in a 31-0 loss to Inglewood. Season Stats: 27 total tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in games prior to Friday. Up Next: at Hawthorne (Calif.) on Thursday, Oct. 28

DB Will Johnson, Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South

The Skinny: Johnson and Grosse Pointe South beat Grosse Pointe North by a score of 42-0 last week. No individual stats were made available after the game. Up Next: Playoffs vs. Lakeview (Mich.) on Friday, Oct. 29

OL Connor Jones, Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge

The Skinny: Jones and his Palmer Ridge teammates beat Heritage (Colo.) HS by a score of 48-14 on Friday. Palmer Ridge had 219 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air while running for 198 yards and a pair of scores on the ground. Up Next: at Vista Ridge (Colo.) on Friday, Oct. 29

DB Kody Jones, Germantown (Tenn.) High

The Skinny: Jones, who also plays running back, had a pair of touchdowns in a 44-7 win over White Station. Up Next: at Cordova (Tenn.) HS on Friday, Oct. 29

TE Marlin Klein, Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee

The Skinny: Klein and Nacoochee lost 25-14 to Providence Day over the weekend. Klein had two catches for 21 yards. Season Stats: 13 catches for 154 yards in eight games. Up Next: vs. High Point Christian Academy (N.C.) on Friday, Oct. 29

OT Alessandro Lorenzetti, Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee

The Skinny: Lorenzetti's team beat Trinity-Pawling School by a score of 34-6 on Saturday. Up Next: at Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn) on Sat., Oct. 30

TE Colston Loveland, Gooding (Idaho) High

The Skinny: Loveland helped Gooding stay undefeated at 8-0 with three rushing touchdowns, a touchdown reception, an interception, sack and forced fumble on defense. Season Stats: 47 catches for 757 yards, 19 total touchdowns (13 receiving)

WR Tyler Morris, LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy

The Skinny: Morris tore his ACL in the spring and has not played this season. Nazareth Academy grabbed a 34-8 win over Benet Academy on Friday. Up Next: Playoffs vs. Goode STEM Academy (Ill.) on Friday, Oct. 29

LB Micah Pollard, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail

The Skinny: Bartram Trail earned a 49-33 win over Oakleaf on Friday. Up Next: vs. Sandalwood (Fl.) on Friday, Oct. 29

CB Myles Pollard, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood

The Skinny: Pollard and his Ravenwood teammates grabbed a 56-28 win over Pope John Paul II on Friday coming off of a bye week. Up Next: vs. Independence (Tenn.) on Friday, Oct. 29

LB Deuce Spurlock, Huntsville (Ala.) Madison Academy

The Skinny: Spurlock and Madison Academy grabbed a 48-3 win over Saint John Paul II last Friday night. Up Next: vs. Russellville (Ala.) on Thursday, Oct. 28

RB CJ Stokes, Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School