Commit Tracker: How Michigan Pledges Performed In Playoff Action
Football season is in full swing, and a number of Michigan football commits were in playoff action for their respective high schools this weekend.
Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed:
The Skinny: Four-star 2021 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy passed for 352 yards and five touchdowns in La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy's 42-14 win over Rolling Meadows (Ill.) in the Illinois state semifinals. McCarthy and his 13-0 team have reached the 7A state title game. Nazereth Academy is ranked No. 4 in the state by MaxPreps.
Up Next: vs. Chicago (Ill.) Mt. Carmel
JJ McCarthy & Tyler Morris connected for 5 TOUCHDOWNS in their PLAYOFF GAME 😵 @jjmccarthy09 @tylermorris2503 pic.twitter.com/8iVUYZvhPQ— Overtime (@overtime) November 23, 2019
The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit AJ Henning racked up 104 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East's 24-7 win over Chicago (Ill.) Marist in the Illinois state semifinals. Henning and Lincoln Way East, which is 13-0 and ranked No. 2 in Illinois by MaxPreps, reached the 8A state title game.
Up Next: vs. Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township
This week on Sports Weekly we talk with Lincoln-Way East's AJ Henning following the Griffins' IHSA 8A Semifinal win over Marist. Wed at 6:30pm on Comcast Network Channel 100. @LWEastAthletics @LWEGriffins #IHSA #EdgyTim @LWEStudentSec @AJHenning3 @UMichFootball @AlyssaBergamini pic.twitter.com/2x8gnQIkMq— Chicago Comcast Network Sports (@CN100Sports) November 24, 2019
The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Roman Wilson logged nine receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns as Honolulu St. Louis took down Mililani (Hawaii), 35-0, in the first round of the Hawaii state playoffs. St. Louis is 11-0 and ranked No. 6 in the country by MaxPreps.
Up Next: Kahuku (Hawaii)
Roman Wilson with the unbelievable TD catch!#spectrumoc16sports #spectrumxcast #spectrumsportsenhanced #HHSAAfootball #hawaiifootball #hawaiiathletes pic.twitter.com/Q7Ug2oXoXu— Spectrum OC16 (@oc16tv) November 23, 2019
The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Eamonn Dennis caught four passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. However, Shrewsbury (Mass.) St. John's fell to Springfield (Mass.) Central, 66-33, in the first round of the Massachusetts state playoffs. St. John's finished the season with an 8-3 record.
Up Next: N/A
The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Matt Hibner recorded one reception for 22 yards and added an eye-popping 20 tackles on defense in Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock's 30-24 overtime win over Alexandria (Va.) Mount Vernon in the second round of the Virginia 6A state playoffs. Lake Braddock is 10-2.
Up Next: vs. Lorton (Va.) South County
The Skinny: Michigan commit Reece Atteberry and Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest fell to Arvada (Colo.) Ralston Valley, 42-14, in the third round of the Colorado 5A state playoffs. Eaglecrest finished the year with a 9-4 record.
Up Next: N/A
The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi and Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson fell to Davison (Mich.), 34-27, in the Michigan state semifinals. Stevenson finished the regular season with an 8-5 record.
Up Next: N/A
Sterling Heights Stevenson 2021 OT/OG Giovanni El-Hadi (Michigan commit) blocked well as Stevenson scored 4 TD's and had near 400 yards of offense.— The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) November 24, 2019
El-Hadi is the best OL prospect we have ever scouted.
Here are his DL highlights from semi.@giovanni_hadi63 @SHSTitansfball pic.twitter.com/fPlTk0Z0PR
The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Kris Jenkins led a strong defensive effort as Olney (Md.) Good Counsel defeated Washington (D.C.) St. John's, 16-14, to win the WCAC Championship. Good Counsel finished the year with a 9-3 record and ranked No. 19 nationally, per MaxPreps.
Up Next: N/A
The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Aaron Lewis recorded a sack and a forced fumble as Williamstown (N.J.) High took down Medford (N.J.) Lenape, 14-10, in the third round of the New Jersey South Jersey, Group 5 state playoffs. Williamstown, 13-1, is ranked No. 6 in the state, per MaxPreps.
Up Next: vs. Marlton (N.J.) Cherokee
Aaron Lewis the sack!!!— Josh Friedman (@JFriedman57) November 23, 2019
Final: Williamstown 14, Lenape 10. Wow. @SJGridironGang @LenapeAthletics @LenapeFootball @CoachWoj_LHS @BravesScores @CoachFucetola pic.twitter.com/5p9dYQzRC7
The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit William Mohan helped lead Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall to a 25-0 shutout win over Staten Island (N.Y.) Curtis in the semifinal round of the New York Class AA state playoffs. Erasmus Hall is 10-2 and will compete for a state title.
Up Next: vs. Staten Island (N.Y.) Tottenville
The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Andre Seldon and Belleville fell to Brighton (Mich.), 22-19 in the Michigan state semifinals. Belleville finished the season with a 12-1 record and ranked No. 5 in the state of Michigan, per MaxPreps.
Up Next: N/A
Commits Done For The Season
QB JD Johnson, Phoenix Pinnacle
RB Blake Corum, Baltimore St. Frances
TE Nick Patterson, San Antonio Christian
OL Micah Mazzccua, Baltimore St. Frances
OL Jeffrey Persi, San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra
OL Zak Zinter, Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols
DL Braiden McGregor, Port Huron (Mich.) Northern
LB Osman Savage, Baltimore St. Frances
LB Nikhai Hill-Green, Baltimore St. Frances
LB Kalel Mullings, Milton (Mass.) Academy
LB Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield (Mich.)
DB Makari Paige, West Bloomfield (Mich.)
DB RJ Moten, Delran (N.J.)
DB Jordan Morant, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic
