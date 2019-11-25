Football season is in full swing, and a number of Michigan football commits were in playoff action for their respective high schools this weekend. Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed:

The Skinny: Four-star 2021 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy passed for 352 yards and five touchdowns in La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy's 42-14 win over Rolling Meadows (Ill.) in the Illinois state semifinals. McCarthy and his 13-0 team have reached the 7A state title game. Nazereth Academy is ranked No. 4 in the state by MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Chicago (Ill.) Mt. Carmel

JJ McCarthy & Tyler Morris connected for 5 TOUCHDOWNS in their PLAYOFF GAME 😵 @jjmccarthy09 @tylermorris2503 pic.twitter.com/8iVUYZvhPQ — Overtime (@overtime) November 23, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit AJ Henning racked up 104 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East's 24-7 win over Chicago (Ill.) Marist in the Illinois state semifinals. Henning and Lincoln Way East, which is 13-0 and ranked No. 2 in Illinois by MaxPreps, reached the 8A state title game. Up Next: vs. Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Roman Wilson logged nine receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns as Honolulu St. Louis took down Mililani (Hawaii), 35-0, in the first round of the Hawaii state playoffs. St. Louis is 11-0 and ranked No. 6 in the country by MaxPreps. Up Next: Kahuku (Hawaii)



The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Eamonn Dennis caught four passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. However, Shrewsbury (Mass.) St. John's fell to Springfield (Mass.) Central, 66-33, in the first round of the Massachusetts state playoffs. St. John's finished the season with an 8-3 record. Up Next: N/A

The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Matt Hibner recorded one reception for 22 yards and added an eye-popping 20 tackles on defense in Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock's 30-24 overtime win over Alexandria (Va.) Mount Vernon in the second round of the Virginia 6A state playoffs. Lake Braddock is 10-2. Up Next: vs. Lorton (Va.) South County

The Skinny: Michigan commit Reece Atteberry and Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest fell to Arvada (Colo.) Ralston Valley, 42-14, in the third round of the Colorado 5A state playoffs. Eaglecrest finished the year with a 9-4 record. Up Next: N/A

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi and Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson fell to Davison (Mich.), 34-27, in the Michigan state semifinals. Stevenson finished the regular season with an 8-5 record. Up Next: N/A

Sterling Heights Stevenson 2021 OT/OG Giovanni El-Hadi (Michigan commit) blocked well as Stevenson scored 4 TD's and had near 400 yards of offense.



El-Hadi is the best OL prospect we have ever scouted.



Here are his DL highlights from semi.@giovanni_hadi63 @SHSTitansfball pic.twitter.com/fPlTk0Z0PR — The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) November 24, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Kris Jenkins led a strong defensive effort as Olney (Md.) Good Counsel defeated Washington (D.C.) St. John's, 16-14, to win the WCAC Championship. Good Counsel finished the year with a 9-3 record and ranked No. 19 nationally, per MaxPreps. Up Next: N/A

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Aaron Lewis recorded a sack and a forced fumble as Williamstown (N.J.) High took down Medford (N.J.) Lenape, 14-10, in the third round of the New Jersey South Jersey, Group 5 state playoffs. Williamstown, 13-1, is ranked No. 6 in the state, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Marlton (N.J.) Cherokee

The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit William Mohan helped lead Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall to a 25-0 shutout win over Staten Island (N.Y.) Curtis in the semifinal round of the New York Class AA state playoffs. Erasmus Hall is 10-2 and will compete for a state title. Up Next: vs. Staten Island (N.Y.) Tottenville

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Andre Seldon and Belleville fell to Brighton (Mich.), 22-19 in the Michigan state semifinals. Belleville finished the season with a 12-1 record and ranked No. 5 in the state of Michigan, per MaxPreps. Up Next: N/A

Commits Done For The Season