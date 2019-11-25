News More News
Commit Tracker: How Michigan Pledges Performed In Playoff Action

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Football season is in full swing, and a number of Michigan football commits were in playoff action for their respective high schools this weekend.

Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed:

Illinois quarterback JJ McCarthy is committed to Michigan

The Skinny: Four-star 2021 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy passed for 352 yards and five touchdowns in La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy's 42-14 win over Rolling Meadows (Ill.) in the Illinois state semifinals. McCarthy and his 13-0 team have reached the 7A state title game. Nazereth Academy is ranked No. 4 in the state by MaxPreps.

Up Next: vs. Chicago (Ill.) Mt. Carmel

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit AJ Henning racked up 104 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East's 24-7 win over Chicago (Ill.) Marist in the Illinois state semifinals. Henning and Lincoln Way East, which is 13-0 and ranked No. 2 in Illinois by MaxPreps, reached the 8A state title game.

Up Next: vs. Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Roman Wilson logged nine receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns as Honolulu St. Louis took down Mililani (Hawaii), 35-0, in the first round of the Hawaii state playoffs. St. Louis is 11-0 and ranked No. 6 in the country by MaxPreps.

Up Next: Kahuku (Hawaii)


The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Eamonn Dennis caught four passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. However, Shrewsbury (Mass.) St. John's fell to Springfield (Mass.) Central, 66-33, in the first round of the Massachusetts state playoffs. St. John's finished the season with an 8-3 record.

Up Next: N/A

The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Matt Hibner recorded one reception for 22 yards and added an eye-popping 20 tackles on defense in Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock's 30-24 overtime win over Alexandria (Va.) Mount Vernon in the second round of the Virginia 6A state playoffs. Lake Braddock is 10-2.

Up Next: vs. Lorton (Va.) South County

The Skinny: Michigan commit Reece Atteberry and Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest fell to Arvada (Colo.) Ralston Valley, 42-14, in the third round of the Colorado 5A state playoffs. Eaglecrest finished the year with a 9-4 record.

Up Next: N/A

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi and Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson fell to Davison (Mich.), 34-27, in the Michigan state semifinals. Stevenson finished the regular season with an 8-5 record.

Up Next: N/A

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Kris Jenkins led a strong defensive effort as Olney (Md.) Good Counsel defeated Washington (D.C.) St. John's, 16-14, to win the WCAC Championship. Good Counsel finished the year with a 9-3 record and ranked No. 19 nationally, per MaxPreps.

Up Next: N/A

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Aaron Lewis recorded a sack and a forced fumble as Williamstown (N.J.) High took down Medford (N.J.) Lenape, 14-10, in the third round of the New Jersey South Jersey, Group 5 state playoffs. Williamstown, 13-1, is ranked No. 6 in the state, per MaxPreps.

Up Next: vs. Marlton (N.J.) Cherokee

The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit William Mohan helped lead Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall to a 25-0 shutout win over Staten Island (N.Y.) Curtis in the semifinal round of the New York Class AA state playoffs. Erasmus Hall is 10-2 and will compete for a state title.

Up Next: vs. Staten Island (N.Y.) Tottenville

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Andre Seldon and Belleville fell to Brighton (Mich.), 22-19 in the Michigan state semifinals. Belleville finished the season with a 12-1 record and ranked No. 5 in the state of Michigan, per MaxPreps.

Up Next: N/A

Commits Done For The Season 

QB JD Johnson, Phoenix Pinnacle

RB Blake Corum, Baltimore St. Frances

TE Nick Patterson, San Antonio Christian

OL Micah Mazzccua, Baltimore St. Frances

OL Jeffrey Persi, San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra

OL Zak Zinter, Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols

DL Braiden McGregor, Port Huron (Mich.) Northern

LB Osman Savage, Baltimore St. Frances

LB Nikhai Hill-Green, Baltimore St. Frances

LB Kalel Mullings, Milton (Mass.) Academy

LB Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield (Mich.)

DB Makari Paige, West Bloomfield (Mich.)

DB RJ Moten, Delran (N.J.)

DB Jordan Morant, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic

