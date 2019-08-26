Commit Tracker: How Michigan Pledges Performed Over The Weekend
Football season is here, and a handful Michigan commits were in action for their respective high schools during opening weekend.
Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed.
The Skinny: Michigan quarterback commit JD Johnson completed 15-of-23 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and rushed for 37 yards and two more scores in Pinnacle's (Ariz.) 39-14 victory over Perry (Ariz.).
Up Next: @ Mount Pointe 8/30
The Skinny: Michigan running back pledge Blake Corum rushed for 104 yards, logged 51 receiving yards and scored four total touchdowns in St. Frances' (Md.) 49-13 statement win over Miami (Fla.) Central on national television.Michigan offensive line commit Micah Mazzcua played a big role in helping Corum rack up a ton of yards. Meanwhile, Michigan linebacker commits Osman Savage and Nikhai Hill-Green led a strong defensive effort for St. Frances.
Up Next: @ Simeon (Ill.) 8/30
The Skinny: Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis and Michigan wide receiver commit Roman Wilson took down Campbell (Hawaii), 48-27. No stats were available from Friday's contest.
Up Next: Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 8/30
The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Jeffrey Persi helped lead the way in the trenches as JSerra (Calif.) took down Salt Lake City (Utah) East, 24-14, in a battle of national powers.
Up Next: St. Joseph (N.J.) 8/31
