Football season is here, and a number of Michigan football commits were in action for their respective high schools this weekend. Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed.

Hawaii wide receiver Roman Wilson is committed to Michigan.

The Skinny: Full stats weren't available for Michigan quarterback commit JD Johnson, but he did toss a pair of touchdowns in a 40-0 blowout victory over Mountain Pointe (Ariz.). Johnson only played three quarters before resting the rest of the contest. Up Next: vs. Horizon Sept. 6

The Skinny: Four-star 2021 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy completed 16-of-37 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown with four interceptions in La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy's 32-21 loss to St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter. Up Next: vs. Chicago (Ill.) Curie Sept. 6

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Nikhai Hill-Green had an interception return for a touchdown, while fellow linebacker pledge Osman Savage helped lead a strong defensive effort for Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances in a 42-0 shutout win over Chicago (Ill.) Simeon. St. Frances was terrific on the offensive side of the ball as well. Running back commit Blake Corum dashed for a touchdown and offensive line pledge Micah Mazzccua led the way in the trenches. Up Next: vs. Clearwater (Fla.) American Collegiate Sept. 6

The Skinny: No stats were available for Michigan wide receiver commit AJ Henning, but he did play a key role in helping Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East take down Chicago (Ill.) Stevenson in the season opener. Up Next: vs. Naperville (Ill.) Central Sept. 6

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Roman Wilson hauled in three passes for 68 yards and a touchdown in Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis' marquee win over Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman, which is ranked as the No. 1 team in Nevada. St. Louis is now ranked as the No. 8 team in the country, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Honolulu (Hawaii) Kamehameha Kapalama Sept. 6

Saint Louis beats Bishop Gorman 31-19 in the game of the week in America. Bragging rights staying in the 808 - @Trilllroman @jayden_delaura connected for the first TD of the night



Scores and highlights from Friday's high school football action: https://t.co/aO1sjDZjLB pic.twitter.com/zF75Gy1cwA — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) August 31, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Nick Patterson and his San Antonio (Texas) Christian team fell to San Antonio (Texas) Central Catholic, 42-19. It was Christian's first game of the season. Up Next: vs. Bandera (Texas) Sept. 6

The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Matt Hibner helped lead Lake Braddock (Va.) to a 34-21 win over West Potomac (Va.) in the season opener. Lake Braddock is ranked No. 19 in the area, per The Washington Post. Up Next: Bye

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Reece Atteberry anchored the offensive line in Eaglecrest's (Colo.) 30-20 win over Highlands Ranch (Colo.) in the season opener. Eaglecrest is ranked No. 6 in Class 5A in the state of Colorado. Up Next: vs. Fountain (Colo.) Fort Carson Sept. 6

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Jeffrey Persi and his San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra team fell to Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph in a battle of top national teams. St. Joseph is ranked No. 16 nationally, while JSerra is ranked No. 47, per MaxPreps. JSerra is now 1-1 on the season. Up Next: vs. La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat Sept. 6

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi paved the way for Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson in its 32-7 victory over Bedford. It was Stevenson's first game of the year. Up Next: @ St. Clair Shores (Mich.) Lakeview Sept. 6

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Braiden McGregor recorded four tackles for loss and half a sack in a Port Huron (Mich.) Northern's 42-6 blowout with over St. Clair Shores (Mich.) Lake Shores. McGregor left the game in the second quarter with a sprained ankle. Up Next: Flint (Mich.) Carman-Ainsworth Sept. 6

McGregor is flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after the fact, but my goodness what a tackle. pic.twitter.com/BOZKiGl15s — Nathaniel Bott (@Nathaniel_Bott) August 29, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Kris Jenkins led a superb defensive effort in Olney (Md.) Good Counsel's 7-0 shutout victory over Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic. Good Counsel is ranked No. 39 nationally, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Baltimore (Md.) Mount St. Joseph Sept. 7

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Cornell Wheeler racked up eight tackles, while defensive back pledge Makari Paige notched six tackles and an interception in West Bloomfield's (Mich.) 20-14 win over Oak Park (Mich.) in a battle of Top 5 teams in the state of Michigan. Up Next: vs. Beverly Hills (Mich.) Groves Sept. 6