Football season is here, and a number of Michigan football commits were in action for their respective high schools this weekend. Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed:

Four-star running back Blake Corum is committed to Michigan.

The Skinny: Michigan quarterback commit JD Johnson and his Pinnacle (Ariz.) team had the week off. Pinnacle is 3-0 and is gearing up for a huge national clash against Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic, which is ranked No. 1 in the Pacific Northwest. Up Next: vs. Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic

The Skinny: Four-star 2021 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy completed 10-of-20 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown with one interception in a 31-6 win over Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was in attendance for the game. Up Next: vs. Burbank (Ill.) St. Laurence

The Skinny: In the most anticipated high school football game of the year, No. 2 Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances fell to No. 1 Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, 34-18. Despite the loss, Michigan running back commit Blake Corum racked up more than 200 all-purpose yards and scored a touchdown. Four-star linebacker commit Osman Savage rushed for two touchdowns while seeing time at running back and also recorded two tackles. Fellow linebacker commit Nikhai Hill-Green registered three tackles. Offensive line pledge Micah Mazzccua was in and out of the lineup during the contest. Up Next: vs. Miami (Fla.) Norland

Michigan commit Blake Corum (@blake_corum) picks up 43 yards and moves St. Frances into scoring position #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/bdjJRWvTOB — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 15, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit AJ Henning caught four passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another score in Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East's 42-7 blowout win over Bradley (Ill.) Bourbonnais. Up Next: @ Bolingbrook (Ill.)

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Roman Wilson hauled in a 22-yard touchdown in Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis' 28-0 win over Kahuku (Hawaii). St. Louis is ranked No. 7 in the national rankings, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Mililani (Hawaii)

22 yard TOUCHDOWN pass from ‘20 St. Louis QB Jayden de Laura (@jayden_delaura) to ‘20 WR and Michigan commit, Roman Wilson (@Trilllroman) vs Kahuku. #808FBClips pic.twitter.com/lEhSadUCvb — 808 FB Recruits (@808FBRecruits) September 15, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Eamonn Dennis caught a 43-yard touchdowns pass in Shrewsbury (Mass.) St. John's season opener. St. John's, however, fell to West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial, 35-20. Up Next: vs. Everett (Mass.)

The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Nick Patterson and his San Antonio (Texas) Christian team fell to San Antonio (Texas) Cole, 41-21. San Antonio (Texas) Christian is now 0-3. No stats were available. Up Next: vs. Boerne (Texas) Geneva

The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Matt Hibner hauled in two passes for 53 yards as Lake Braddock (Va.) took down Hayfield (Va.), 44-7. Lake Braddock is now 2-0 on the season. Up Next: vs. Chantilly (Va.) Westfield

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Reece Atteberry anchored the offensive line in Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest's 27-20 win over Fort Collins (Colo.) Rocky Mountain. Eaglecrest is ranked No. 12 in the state of Colorado, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Arvada (Colo.) West

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Jeffrey Persi and his San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra notched a 17-14 victory over Milton (Ga.) in a battle of respected national programs. JSerra is ranked No. 53 nationally by MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Calabasas (Calif.)

Four-star 2020 Michigan OL commit Jeffrey Persi (@Jeffrey_Persi) gets to the next level and drives the LB into the dirt #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/PckLwqFXcM — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 15, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi and Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson had a tough week as they fell to Romeo (Mich.), 50-13. Stevenson is now 2-1 on the season. Up Next: vs. Macomb (Mich.) Dakota

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Braiden McGregor led a strong defensive effort as Port Huron (Mich.) Northern topped St. Clair Shore (Mich.) Lakeview, 23-6. Northern is 2-1 this season. Up Next: Warren (Mich.) Cousino

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Kris Jenkins notched three tackles in Olney (Md.) Good Counsel's 31-8 loss to Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco. Good Counsel is ranked No. 31 nationally by MaxPreps. Up Next: @ Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Aaron Lewis was a key cog for Williamstown (N.J.) in its 40-0 shutout win over Mt. Holly (N.J.) Rancocas Valley. Williamstown is now 2-0 this season. Up Next: vs. Millville (N.J.)

The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit William Mohan helped lead a strong defensive effort for Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall in its 29-0 shutout win over Brooklyn (N.Y.) South Shore. Up Next: @ Brooklyn (N.Y.) Fort Hamilton

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Cornell Wheeler and defensive back pledge Makari Paige helped West Bloomfield's (Mich.) defense play extremely well in a tough 17-8 win over Southfield (Mich.). West Bloomfield is 2-1 this season. Up Next: vs. Clarkston (Mich.)

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Jordan Morant and his Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic team had the week off. They will return to action this weekend against fellow New Jersey power St. Peter's Prep. Up Next: Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Andre Seldon returned an interception for a touchdown in Belleville's (Mich.) 49-20 win over Dearborn (Mich.). Belleville is 3-0 on the season. Up Next: vs. Westland (Mich.) Glenn

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit RJ Moten rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown while playing offense and also recorded five tackles in Delran's (N.J.) 27-7 win over Pennsauken (N.J.) Bishop Eustace Prep. Delran is 1-1 this season. Up Next: vs. Delran (N.J.) Holy Cross