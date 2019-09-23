Football season is here, and a number of Michigan football commits were in action for their respective high schools this weekend. Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed:

Hawaii wide receiver Roman Wilson is committed to Michigan. (Rivals.com)

The Skinny: Michigan quarterback commit JD Johnson passed for 119 yards and one touchdown as his Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle team fell to Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic, 21-19, in a huge national matchup in the Pacific Northwest. Eastside Catholic is ranked No. 11 in the country, per MaxPreps. This was Pinnacle's first loss of the year. Up Next: vs. Surprise (Ariz.) Valley Vista

Michigan QB commit JD Johnson (@jd10johnson) with a 16-yard TD toss. Pinnacle 16, Eastside 15 late in the 3rd Q. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/HVYeV18prE — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 21, 2019

The Skinny: Four-star 2021 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy completed 22 of 33 passes for 308 yards and five touchdowns in La Grand Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy's 56-28 blowout win over Burbank (Ill.) St. Laurence. Nazareth Academy is now 3-1 on the season. Up Next: Chicago (Ill.) Leo

The Skinny: After falling to No. 1 Mater Dei last week, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances roared back with a dominant 49-0 shutout win over Miami (Fla.) Norland. Michigan running back commit Blake Corum went wild, rushing for three touchdowns and returning a punt for a touchdown. Four-star linebacker commit Osman Savage recorded a sack and a fumble recovery, while fellow linebacker commit Nikhai Hill-Green played a role in the sutout. Offensive line pledge Micah Mazzccua helped the offense generate six touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph

@SFAfootball_MD RB @blake_corum showing his versatility on this 55 yard punt return for a TD! Seems like every time he touches the 🏈 it’s a TD! #thisispanthersfootball The Panthers lead @MiamiNorlandSHS 21-0 in the 1st quarter. @MiamiHerald @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/MGXIEV3vte — Haven Photography (@havenpics410) September 20, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit AJ Henning racked up 189 yards of total offense and scored two touchdowns (one rushing and one receiving) in Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East's 20-10 win over Bolingbrook (Ill.). Lincoln Way East is 4-0 and one of the top teams in Illinois. Up Next: vs. Homewood-Flossmoor (Ill.)

On 4th and 1, AJ Henning breaks another long run for a TD. Huge score for LWE without starting QB Kyle Quinn as they dominated on the ground that drive. 17-3 Griffins over Bolingbrook with 7:18 left in 3rd. pic.twitter.com/BtGwpyuyW4 — Preps Talk (@NBCSPreps) September 21, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Roman Wilson had a monster game as he caught 11 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns in Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis' 25-19 victory over fellow Hawaii power Honolulu (Hawaii) Punahou. St. Louis is 4-0 and ranked No. 7 in the country, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Mililani (Hawaii)

46 yard TOUCHDOWN pass from ‘20 St. Louis QB Jayden de Laura (@jayden_delaura) to ‘20 WR and Michigan commit, Roman Wilson (@Trilllroman) vs Punahou. #808FBClips pic.twitter.com/ivarRRdNmo — 808 FB Recruits (@808FBRecruits) September 21, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Eamonn Dennis caught a 27-yard touchdown pass in Shrewsbury (Mass.) St. John's second game of the year. St. John's, however, fell to Everett (Mass.), 32-27. St. John's is 0-2. Up Next: vs. Marlborough (Mass.)

2020 #Michigan WR commit Eamonn Dennis (@E_Dennis5) catches a TD with less than a minute to play in the half to put St. John’s up 14-13 over Everett pic.twitter.com/WjuVuEPYXj — Irish Sports Daily (@ISDUpdate) September 20, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Nick Patterson and his San Antonio (Texas) Christian team had an open week. They will return to the field this week against Boerne (Texas) Geneva. San Antonio Christian is 0-3. Up Next: vs. Boerne (Texas) Geneva

The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Matt Hibner hauled in two passes for 28 yards and two touchdowns in Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock's 40-34 loss to Chantilly (Va.) Westfield. Lake Braddock is 2-1 this year. Up Next: vs. Falls Church (Va.) Marshall

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Reece Atteberry anchored the offensive line in Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest's 27-24 win over Broomfield (Colo.) Legacy. Eaglecrest is 4-0 and ranked No. 13 in the state of Colorado by MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Arvada (Colo.) West

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Jeffrey Persi and his San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra team notched a 31-20 win over Calabasas (Calif.). JSerra is 4-1 and ranked No. 38 nationally by MaxPreps. Up Next: Open

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Zak Zinter and his Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols team opened their season with a 29-13 win over Mario (Mass.) Tarbor Academy. Up Next: vs. Byfield (Mass.) Governor's Academy

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi and Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson had a tough week, falling to Macomb (Mich.) Dakota, 40-14. Stevenson is now 2-2 on the season. Up Next: vs. Township (Mich.) Utica Eisenhower

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Braiden McGregor led a strong defensive effort for Port Huron (Mich.) Northern in its 38-13 win over Warren (Mich) Cousino. Northern is 3-1 this season. Up Next: Warren (Mich.) Cousino

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Kris Jenkins helped Olney (Md.) Good Counsel play strong defensively in a 21-7 win over Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding. Good Counsel is 3-1 and ranked No. 23 nationally, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Washington D.C. Friendship Collegiate Academy

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Aaron Lewis was a key cog for Williamstown (N.J.) High in its 37-0 shutout win over Millville (N.J.). Williamstown is now 3-0 this season. Up Next: vs. Medford (N.J.) Lenape

The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit William Mohan helped lead a strong defensive effort for Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall in its 39-0 shutout win over Brooklyn (N.Y.) Fort Hamilton. Up Next: vs. Brooklyn (N.Y.) Canarsie

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Cornell Wheeler recorded eight tackles and defensive back pledge Makari Paige notched five tackles and a fumble recovery in West Bloomfield's (Mich.) 24-0 shutout win over Clarkston (Mich.). West Bloomfield is 3-1 this season. Up Next: vs. Lake Orion (Mich.)

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Jordan Morant logged 10 tackles, one pass deflection and returned a kick 77 yards for a touchdown in Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic's tough 33-30 loss to Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep. Bergen Catholic is 1-1. Up Next: Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep

Want to see why Jordan Morant (@jordanmorantt) is a major D-I recruit? Watch this wild kick return he takes to the crib!



Hey, @BergenCathFBall!



Vote him for JSZ Week Two Top Play NOW: https://t.co/hUrOJ5oDK2 pic.twitter.com/qT2TQH9wWL — Jersey Sports Zone (@JSZ_Sports) September 22, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Andre Seldon locked down his side of the field as Belleville (Mich.) took down Westland (Mich.) Glenn, 44-0. Belleville is 4-0 on the season. Up Next: vs. Wayne (Mich.) Memorial