Football season is here, and a number of Michigan football commits were in action for their respective high schools this weekend. Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed:

Massachusetts linebacker Kaleel Mullings is committed to Michigan. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Skinny: Michigan quarterback commit JD Johnson passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two touchdowns in Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle's 52-0 blowout win over Surprise (Ariz.) Valley Vista. Pinnacle is now 4-1 on the season with its only loss coming to nationally ranked Samammish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic. Up Next: vs. Phoenix (Ariz.) O'Connor

The Skinny: Four-star 2021 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy completed 6 of 10 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns in La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy's 45-8 blowout win over Chicago (Ill.) Leo. McCarthy did not play in the second half. Nazareth Academy is now 4-1 on the season. Up Next: Chicago (Ill.) De La Salle

The Skinny: Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances took down Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph, 28-0, in a huge national tilt. Michigan running back commit Blake Corum rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, linebacker commits Osman Savage and Nikhai Hill-Green played big roles in the shutout. Offensive line pledge Micah Mazzccua helped the offense generate four touchdowns. Up Next: vs. Venice (Fla.)

TOUCHDOWN, St. Frances

Michigan commit Blake Corum 4-yard TD run with 9:35 left Q3. St. Frances takes 14-0 on St. Joseph. pic.twitter.com/YHcUO1dQYj — JJ Conrad (@JJ_Conrad) September 28, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit AJ Henning rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns and hauled in a 43-yard touchdown pass in Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East's 28-14 win over Homewood-Flossmoor (Ill.). Lincoln Way East is 5-0 and one of the top teams in Illinois. Up Next: vs. Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way Central

Wow. Direct snap to AJ Henning and he is gone. 60-yard TD run, no one touched him.



Lincoln-Way East 7, Homewood-Flossmoor 6, 2Q. pic.twitter.com/6w2evnh2tF — Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) September 28, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Roman Wilson caught four passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns in Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis' 54-21 victory over Mililani (Hawaii). St. Louis is 5-0 and ranked No. 7 in the country, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Honolulu (Hawaii) Farrington

53 yard TOUCHDOWN pass from ‘20 St. Louis QB Jayden de Laura (@jayden_delaura) to ‘20 Michigan WR commit Roman Wilson (@Trilllroman) vs Mililani. #808FBClips pic.twitter.com/leiF6vlWqw — 808 FB Recruits (@808FBRecruits) September 28, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Eamonn Dennis rushed for a 59-yard touchdown and also recorded an interception in Shrewsbury (Mass.) St. John's 49-21 win over Marlborough (Mass.). It was St. John's first win of the year. Up Next: vs. Dudley (Mass.) Shepherd Hill

The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Nick Patterson and his San Antonio (Texas) Christian picked up their first win of the year as they topped Boerne (Texas) Geneva, 20-14. No stats were available. Up Next: vs. Austin (Texas) St. Michael's

The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Matt Hibner had a huge game as he recorded five receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns in Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock's 49-10 win over Falls Church (Va.) Marshall. Lake Braddock is 3-1 this year. Up Next: vs. Vienna (Va.) Oakton

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Reece Atteberry anchored the offensive line in Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest's 55-30 win over Arvada (Colo.) West. Eaglecrest is 5-0 and ranked No. 17 in the state of Colorado by MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Aurora (Colo.) Grandview

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Jeffrey Persi and his San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra team had the week off. JSerra is 4-1 and ranked No. 35 nationally by MaxPreps. Up Next: Open

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Zak Zinter and his Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols suffered a heartbreaking 21-20 loss to Byfield (Mass.) Governor's Academy. Buckingham Browne & Nichols is now 1-1. Up Next: vs. Braintree (Mass.) Thayer Academy

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi and Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson had a tough week, falling to Utica (Mich.) Eisenhower, 29-15. Stevenson is now 2-3 on the season. Up Next: vs. Utica (Mich.)

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Braiden McGregor led a strong defensive effort for Port Huron (Mich.) Northern in its 49-0 win over Grosse Pointe (Mich.) North. Northern is 4-1 this season. Up Next: Fraser (Mich.)

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Kris Jenkins recorded a sack and helped Olney (Md.) Good Counsel play strong defensively in a 21-12 win over Washington (D.C.) Friendship Collegiate Academy. Good Counsel is 4-1 and ranked No. 28 nationally, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Leonardtown (Md.) St. Mary's Ryken

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Aaron Lewis notched three sacks, including one to close the game, in Williamstown's (N.J.) in its 28-21 win over Medford (N.J.) Lenape. Williamstown is 4-0 and ranked No. 9 in the state of New Jersey, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Atlantic City (N.J.)

The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit Kalel Mullings lined up on the offensive side of the ball and rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns in Milton (Mass.) Academy's 34-21 win over Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's. Academy is now 2-0 this season. Up Next: vs. Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy

The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit William Mohan helped lead a strong defensive effort for Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall in its 40-0 shutout win over Brooklyn (N.Y.) Canarsie. Up Next: vs. Staten Island (N.Y.) New Drop

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Cornell Wheeler recorded an eye-popping 20 tackles, while defensive back pledge Makari Paige made some key stops of his own in West Bloomfield's (Mich.) wild 59-52 win over Lake Orion (Mich.). West Bloomfield is 4-1 this season and ranked No. 3 in the state of Michigan, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Rochester (Mich.) Adams

West Bloomfield 2020 MLB Cornell Wheeler (Michigan commit) sheds a block and makes a strong tackle.@CWheeler__ @19Bellamy @RisingStars6 pic.twitter.com/jtdyMNd6wZ — The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) September 28, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Jordan Morant suffered an injury in Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic's 23-17 win over Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco. Bergen Catholic is 2-1 and ranked No. 3 in the state of New Jersey, per MaxPreps. It is unclear how long Morant will be out. Up Next: Irvington (N.J.)

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Andre Seldon locked down his side of the field as Belleville (Mich.) High took down Wayne (Mich.) Memorial, 55-0. Belleville is 5-0 on the season and ranked No. 9 in the state of Michigan, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Dearborn (Mich.) Fordson