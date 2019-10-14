Football season is here, and a number of Michigan football commits were in action for their respective high schools this weekend. Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed:

Illinois quarterback JJ McCarthy is committed to Michigan. (Rivals.com)

The Skinny: Michigan quarterback commit JD Johnson threw four touchdowns in Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle's 60-0 win over Glendale (Ariz.) Mountain Ridge. Pinnacle is now 6-1 and ranked No. 4 in the state of Arizona, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty

Pinnacle's JD Johnson completes a pass against Mountain Ridge. pic.twitter.com/N9tmzPLpuS — Brad Falduto (@BradFalduto) October 12, 2019

The Skinny: Four-star 2021 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy completed 17 of 25 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a touchdown on the ground in La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy's 39-29 win over Chicago (Ill.) Marist. Nazareth Academy is now 6-1 and ranked No. 7 in the state of Illinois, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Niles (Ill.) Notre Dame

JJ McCarthy to Marcus Griffin from 4 yds out draws @FootballNaz closer. PAT no good. @RedHawkFB leads 14–13 w :54 to go in first half pic.twitter.com/SAKohcO0EN — Jason Maholy (@jasonmaholy) October 12, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan commits Blake Corum, Osman Savage, Nikhai Hill-Green and Micah Mazzccua and their Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances team had the week off. St. Frances is ranked No. 5 in the country overall, per MaxPreps. Up Next: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit AJ Henning rushed for two touchdowns in Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East's dominant 45-7 win over Lockport (Ill.). Lincoln Way East is 7-0 and ranked No. 2 in the state of Illinois by MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Orland Park (Ill.) Sandburg

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Roman Wilson caught a 19-yard touchdown in Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis' 56-26 win over Wai'anae (Hawaii). St. Louis is 9-0 and ranked No. 7 in the country overall, per MaxPreps. Up Next: Open

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Eamonn Dennis rushed for two touchdowns in Shrewsbury (Mass.) St. John's 31-21 win over Shrewsbury (Mass.). St. John's is 3-3 on the season. Up Next: vs. Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers

End 3: @SJShrewsbury leads @ColonialsAD 28-21. Eamonn Dennis with another highlight reel TD with 2:38 remaining in the quarter to give SJS the lead. @HerewegoJoe @MassVarsity @Noontime_HS pic.twitter.com/haNhGTGI6F — Matt Siegel (@SportVideoMA) October 12, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Nick Patterson and his San Antonio (Texas) Christian team picked up their third win of the year, topping Austin (Texas) Hyde Park, 26-25. No stats were available. Up Next: vs. San Antonio (Texas) Holy Cross

The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Matt Hibner recorded two receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown in Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock's 42-27 win over Fairfax (Va.) Robinson. Lake Braddock is 5-1 this year. Up Next: vs. Fairfax (Va.) Woodson

The Skinny: Michigan commit Reece Atteberry anchored the offensive line and in Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest's 56-26 win over Aurora (Colo.) Overland. Eaglecrest is now 6-1 on the season and ranked No. 14 in the state of Colorado, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Greenwood Village (Colo.) Cherry Creek

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Jeffrey Persi and his San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra fell to Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, the nation's No. 2 ranked team, 48-10. JSerra is now 5-2 and ranked No. 29 nationally, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Anaheim (Calif.) Servite

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Zak Zinter had a great day up front and served up multiple pancakes. However, his Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols team fell to Belmont (Mass.) Hill, 28-21. Buckingham Browne & Nichols is now 2-2 on the season. Up Next: vs. Dedham (Mass.) Noble & Greenough

Michigan OL commit Zak Zinter (@zak_zinter) gets to the next level and destroys this kid 😮 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/OZbLytUN7V — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 12, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi and Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson had a tough week as they fell to Clinton Township (Mich.) Chippewa Valley, 34-6. Stevenson is now 3-4 on the season. Up Next: vs. Fair Haven (Mich.) Anchor Bay

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Braiden McGregor suffered an MCL injury in Port Huron (Mich.) Northern's 29-26 win over Port Huron (Mich.). McGregor is out for the rest of his senior season. Northern is now 6-1 on the season. Up Next: Roseville (Mich.)

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Kris Jenkins had the game-winning pass breakup in Olney (Md.) Good Counsel's wild 42-35 win over Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga in five overtimes. Good Counsel is now 6-1 and ranked No. 25 nationally, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Washington (D.C.) St. John's

.@KrisJenkinsJr1 breaks up the pass and @gcfootball COMPLETES THE UPSET in OT 5!



Falcons win 42-35. pic.twitter.com/b7SE6SnquW — MonumentalSportsNet (@MonSportsNet) October 12, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Aaron Lewis helped lead a strong defensive effort in Williamstown's (N.J.) 25-7 win over Marlton (N.J.) Cherokee. Williamstown is now 6-0 and ranked No. 10 in the state of New Jersey, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Sewell (N.J.) Washington Township

The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit Kalel Mullings rushed for 83 yards and three touchdowns while playing running back in Milton (Mass.) Academy's 35-7 win over Braintree (Mass.) Thayer Academy. Milton Academy is now 4-0 this season. Up Next: vs. Byfield (Mass.) Governor's Academy

Michigan LB commit Kalel Mullings (@kalelmullings) getting things down at RB. Scores a TD here. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/HhQfiI7QSx — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 12, 2019

The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit William Mohan helped lead a strong defensive effort for Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall in its 37-22 win over Brooklyn (N.Y.) Lincoln. Erasmus Hall is now 5-1 and ranked No. 13 in the state of New York, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Staten Island (N.Y.) Tottenville

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Cornell Wheeler and defensive back pledge Makari Paige made some key stops in West Bloomfield's (Mich.) 44-0 shutout win over Bloomfield Hills (Mich.). West Bloomfield is 6-1 this season and ranked No. 2 in the state of Michigan, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Oxford (Mich.)

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Jordan Morant is still recovering from an injury and did not play in Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic's 28-10 loss to Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph. Bergen Catholic is 3-2 and ranked No. 3 in the state of New Jersey, per MaxPreps. It is unclear how long Morant will be out. Up Next: Sparta (N.J.) Pope John XXIII

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Andre Seldon caught a touchdown pass and locked down his side of the field to help Belleville (Mich.) take down Livonia (Mich.) Stevenson. Belleville is now 7-0 on the season and ranked No. 9 in the state of Michigan, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Livonia (Mich.) Franklin