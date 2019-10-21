Football season is here, and a number of Michigan football commits were in action for their respective high schools this weekend. Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed:

Maryland running back Blake Corum is committed to Michigan

The Skinny: Michigan quarterback commit JD Johnson completed 17 of 26 passes for 342 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-17 blowout win over Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty. Pinnacle is now 7-1 and ranked No. 2 in the state of Arizona, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral

JD Johnson finds Shane Sunday in the end zone and @GoBigBlue_PHS now has a 34-10 lead (8:59 left in the game) #AZReplay pic.twitter.com/GF0uj3wS5a — Anthony P. (@The_Anthony_P) October 19, 2019

The Skinny: Four-star 2021 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy completed 13 of 26 passes for 124 yards and one touchdown in a 21-0 win over Niles (Ill.) Notre Dame. Nazareth Academy is now 8-0 and ranked No. 6 in the state of Illinois, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Lisle (Ill.) Benet Academy

Nazareth leads Notre Dame 14-0, late 2Q. JJ McCarthy connects with Landon Morris for an 11-yard TD pass. pic.twitter.com/I7SdSINXCE — Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) October 19, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan running back commit Blake Corum was fantastic as he ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns in Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances' statement 35-7 win over Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Acaademy in one of the most anticipated games on the high school season. Michigan offensive line pledge Micah Mazzccua helped clear the way for Corum, while linebacker commits Osman Savage and Nikhai Hill-Green led a strong defensive effort. Up Next: Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit AJ Henning led Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East to a 40-0 win over Orland Park (Ill.) Sandburg. No stats were available from the contest. Lincoln Way East is 8-0 and ranked No. 2 in the state of Illinois by MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. New Lenox (Ill.) Lincoln Way West

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Roman Wilson and his Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis team had the week off as they prepare for the state playoffs. St. Louis is 9-0 and ranked No. 6 in the country by MaxPreps. Up Next: Open

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Eamonn Dennis rushed for a touchdown, caught a touchdown and returned a kick for a touchdown in Shrewsbury (Mass.) St. John's 58-26 win over Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers. St. John's is 4-3 on the season. Up Next: vs. Leominster (Mass.)

Half: @SJShrewsbury leads @Xaverian_Hawks 50-20. Eamonn Dennis with a kickoff return for a TD with 3:43 remaining in Q2 followed by a short Richarno Hylton TD run with 21 seconds left. @HerewegoJoe @MassVarsity @Noontime_HS @SJHS_PioneersAD @SJHS_HM pic.twitter.com/cCYFFq3HRB — Matt Siegel (@SportVideoMA) October 19, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Nick Patterson and his San Antonio (Texas) Christian team fell to San Antonio (Texas) Holy Cross, 17-7. No stats were available. San Antonio Christian is now 3-4 overall. Up Next: vs. Brownsville (Texas) St. Joseph

The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Matt Hibner recorded two receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown in Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock's 56-27 win over Fairfax (Va.) Woodson. Lake Braddock is 6-1 this year. Up Next: vs. Fairfax (Va.)

The Skinny: Michigan commit Reece Atteberry and Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest had a rough go of it this weekend, falling to Greenwood Village (Colo.) Cherry Creek, 41-3. Eaglecrest is now 6-2 on the season and ranked No. 14 in the state of Colorado, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Centennial (Colo.) Arapahoe

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Jeffrey Persi and San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra suffered its second straight loss as they fell to Anaheim (Calif.) Servite, 34-21. JSerra is now 5-3 and ranked No. 53 nationally, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Orange (Calif.) Lutheran

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Zak Zinter led the way upfront for Buckingham Browne & Nichols as it came away with a 24-21 win over Dedham (Mass.) Noble & Greenough. BB&N is now 3-2 on the season. Up Next: vs. Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi and Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson bounced back this week with a 35-7 win over Fair Haven (Mich.) Anchor Bay. Stevenson is now 4-4 on the season. Up Next: vs. Warren (Mich.) Mott

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Braiden McGregor is out for the rest of his senior season with an MCL injury. Up Next: N/A

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Kris Jenkins had a fumble recovery for a touchdown, forced a fumble and notched two sacks in Olney (Md.) Good Counsel's 34-31 loss to Washington (D.C.) St. John's. Good Counsel is now 6-2 and ranked No. 27 nationally, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha

Had to get one🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/FmU1uOE05q — Kris Jenkins Jr (@KrisJenkinsJr1) October 19, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Aaron Lewis helped lead a strong effort in Williamstown's (N.J.) 33-0 shutout win over Sewell (N.J.) Washington Township. Williamstown is now 7-0 and ranked No. 8 in the state of New Jersey, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Medford (N.J.) Shawnee

The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit Kalel Mullings notched an interception in Milton (Mass.) Academy's thrilling 20-14 overtime win over Byfield (Mass.) Governor's Academy. Milton Academy is now 5-0 this season. Up Next: vs. Belmont (Mass.) Hill

I said to watch out for Kalel Mullings. On 4th-and-13 at the Mustangs 15, Governor’s throws a pick right to Mullings with under 30 seconds to go in the half. Still 7-7 pic.twitter.com/HHqQLR8qJ4 — Tom Mulherin (@T_Mulherin) October 19, 2019

The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit William Mohan recorded a sack in Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall's 24-21 loss Staten Island (N.Y.) Tottenville. Erasmus Hall is now 5-2 and ranked No. 25 in the state of New York, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. The Bronx (N.Y.) Lehman

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Cornell Wheeler and defensive back pledge Makari Paige made some key stops in West Bloomfield's(Mich.) 48-0 shutout win over Oxford (Mich.). West Bloomfield is 7-1 this season and ranked No. 2 in the state of Michigan, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Warren (Mass.) De La Salle

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Jordan Morant is still recovering from an injury and did not play in Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic's 35-14 win over Sparta (N.J.) Pope John XXIII. Bergen Catholic is 4-2 and ranked No. 4 in the state of New Jersey, per MaxPreps. It is unclear how long Morant will be out. Up Next: Paramus (N.J.) Catholic

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Andre Seldon made some key plays defensively in a 39-29 win over Livonia (Mich.) Frankin. Belleville is now 8-0 on the season and ranked No. 9 in the state of Michigan, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Canton (Mich.) Pymouth