Football season is in full swing, and a number of Michigan football commits were in action for their respective high schools this weekend. Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed:

Virginia tight end Matt Hibner is committed to Michigan. (Nick Lucero - Rivals.com)

The Skinny: Michigan quarterback commit JD Johnson is out for the remainder of his senior season and has medically retired from football.

The Skinny: Four-star 2021 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy completed 18 of 22 passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns as he helped La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy take down Libertyville (Ill.), 47-6, in the first round of the Illinois state playoffs. Up Next: vs. Harvey (Ill.) Thornton

The Skinny: Michigan running back commit Blake Corum, offensive line pledge Micah Mazzccua and linebacker verbals Osman Savage and Nikhai Hill-Green basically had the week off as Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances was awarded a win over Mississauga (Ontario) Clarkson by forfeiture. St. Frances is 9-1 and ranked No. 4 nationally, per MaxPreps. Up Next: Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit AJ Henning scored three total touchdowns and also converted on a two-point conversion in Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East's 40-0 blowout win over Plainfield (Ill.) South in the opening round of the Illinois state playoffs. Up Next: vs. Niles (Ill.) Notre Dame

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Roman Wilson recorded seven receptions for 145 yards as Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis took down Honolulu (Hawaii) Punahou, 21-14, to capture its fifth consecutive Interscholastic League of Honolulu championship. St. Louis finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record and is ranked No. 6 in the country by MaxPreps. Up Next: Open

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Eamonn Dennis helped Shrewsbury (Mass.) St. John's top Holden (Mass.) Wachusett Regional, 14-7. Dennis recorded a crazy on-handed interception on the defensive side of the ball, which you can see below. St. John's is 6-3 on the season. Up Next: vs. Worcester (Mass.) Doherty Memorial

The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Nick Patterson and his San Antonio Christian team suffered a 27-15 loss to Corpus Christi (Texas) John Paul II. No stats were available. San Antonio Christian is now 4-5 overall. Up Next: Open

The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Matt Hibner recorded four receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown in Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock's 49-35 win over Springfield (Va.) West Springfield. Lake Braddock is 8-1 this year. Up Next: vs. Springfield (Va.) West Springfield

The Skinny: Michigan commit Reece Atteberry and Centennial (Colo.) fell to Aurora (Colo.) Cherokee Trail, 36-32, in the regular season finale. Eaglecrest, which is ranked No. 14 in the state of Colorado, per MaxPreps, will go into the playoffs with a 7-3 record Up Next: vs. Broomfield (Colo.) Legacy

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Jeffrey Persi and San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra had a rough week, falling to Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, the consensus No. 1 team in the country, 41-17. JSerra gets the week off before playoffs. Up Next: Open

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Zak Zinter and Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols fought hard but lost to Milton (Mass.) Academy, 42-21. BB&N is now 4-3 on the season. Up Next: vs. Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi and Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson took down Warren (Mich.) Mott, 34-27, in the first round of the Michigan state playoffs. El-Hadi and his team will prepare for another win or go home situation this week. Up Next: vs. Macomb (Mich.) Dakota

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Braiden McGregor is out for the rest of his senior season with an MCL injury.

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Kris Jenkins helped lead a strong defensive effort in Olney (Md.) Good Counsel's dominant 52-7 win over Forestville (Md.) Bishop McNamara. Good Counsel finished the regular season 7-3 and ranked No. 36 nationally, per MaxPreps. Up Next: Open

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Aaron Lewis and Williamstown (N.J.) High suffered their first loss of the season as they fell to Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine Prep, 21-7. Williamstown is now 8-1 and ranked No. 11 in the state of New Jersey, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Flemington (N.J.) Hunterdon Central

The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit Kalel Mullings rushed for a touchdown, caught a 35-yard touchdown and returned a punt 65 yards for another touchdown in Milton (Mass.) Academy's 42-21 win over Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols. Milton Academy is now 7-0 this season. Up Next: vs. Dedham (Mass.) Noble & Greenough

Michigan commit Kalel Mullings (@kalelmullings) was at it again this week! Scored 3 total TDs in a big win. Here is a diving grab for a score and a house call on a punt return. #GoBlue @DMull85 pic.twitter.com/YuBz81sReu — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 4, 2019

The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit William Mohan helped lead Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall to a 41-0 shutout win over Brooklyn (N.Y.) Midwood. Erasmus Hall is now 7-2 and ranked No. 17 in the state of New York by MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Staten Island (N.Y.) Curtis

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Cornell Wheeler and defensive back pledge Makari Paige made some key stops in West Bloomfield's (Mich.) 49-14 blowout win over Canton (Mich.) in the first round of the Michigan state playoffs. West Bloomfield is moving on to the second round. Up Next: vs. Canton (Mich.) Plymouth

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Jordan Morant is out the rest of his senior season with a foot injury.

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Andre Seldon led a strong defensive effort as Belleville (Mich.) topped Saline (Mich.) 49-10 in the first round of the Michigan state playoffs. Belleville is moving on to the second round. Up Next: vs. Brownstown (Mich.) Woodhaven