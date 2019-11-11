Football season is in full swing, and a number of Michigan football commits were in action for their respective high schools this weekend. Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed:

Illinois wide receiver AJ Henning is committed to Michigan.

The Skinny: Four-star 2021 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy completed 11 of 17 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown as he helped La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy take down Harvey (Ill.) Thornton, 49-21, in the second round of the Illinois state playoffs. Up Next: vs. Batavia (Ill.)

The Skinny: Michigan running back commit Blake Corum, offensive line pledge Micah Mazzccua and linebacker verbals Osman Savage and Nikhai Hill-Green led Baltimore St. Frances to a dominant 35-0 shutout win over Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy. No stats were available from the game. Up Next: Landover (Md.) Royal Institute

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit AJ Henning caught eight passes for 101 yards and scored three total touchdowns in Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East's 23-13 win over Niles (Ill.) Notre Dame in the second round of the Illinois state playoffs. Up Next: vs. Flossmoor (Ill.) Homewood Flossmoor

Quinn to Henning, 14-yard TD pass. I’m just an AJ Henning highlight reel at this point.



Lincoln-Way East leads Notre Dame 23-0, nearly halftime. pic.twitter.com/1TZpYPsg2S — Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) November 9, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Roman Wilson and Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis had the week off as they prepare for the state playoffs. St. Louis finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record and is ranked No. 6 in the country by MaxPreps. Up Next: Open

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Eamonn Dennis caught a 60-yard touchdown and also recovered a fumble for a touchdown in Shrewsbury (Mass.) St. John's blowout 55-14 win over Worcester (Mass.) Doherty Memorial. St. John's is now 7-2 and ranked No. 7 in the state of Massachusetts. Up Next: vs. Worcester (Mass.) Doherty Memorial

The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Matt Hibner recorded eight receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns in Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock's 40-29 loss to Lorton (Va.) South County. Lake Braddock finished the regular season with an 8-2 mark and qualified for the Virginia state playoffs. Up Next: vs. Fairfax (Va.) Robinson

The Skinny: Michigan commit Reece Atteberry and Centennial (Colo.) .Eaglecrest took down Broomfield (Colo.) Legacy, 34-31, in the first round of the Colorado state playoffs. Eaglecrest is ranked as the No. 15 team in the state of Colorado, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Aurora (Colo.) Grandview

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Jeffrey Persi and San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra had the week off ahead of playoff action. JSerra qualified for the California state playoffs with a 6-4 record. Up Next: Corona (Calif.) Centennial

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Zak Zinter and Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols basically had the week off as they were awarded a forfeit win over Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy. Buckingham Browne & Nichols is 5-3 on the season. Up Next: vs. Wheaton (Md.) Avalon

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi and Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson pulled a huge upset as they took down Macomb (Mich.) Dakota, 38-35. El-Hadi and his team will prepare for another win or go home situation this week. Up Next: vs. Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Kris Jenkins and Olney (Md.) Good Counsel had the week off ahead of playoff action. Good Counsel finished the regular season 7-3 and ranked No. 36 nationally, per MaxPreps. Up Next: Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Aaron Lewis led a strong defensive effort as Williamstown (N.J.) dominated Flemington (N.J.) Hunterdon Central, 42-3, in the first round of the New Jersey state playoffs. Williamstown is ranked No. 9 in the state, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Vineland (N.J.)

The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit Kalel Mullings caught a touchdown and made several plays defensively as Milton (Mass.) Academy topped Dedham (Mass.) Noble & Greenough, 29-14. Milton Academy is now 8-0 this season. Up Next: vs. Deerfield (Mass.) Academy

The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit William Mohan helped lead Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall to a 40-0 shutout win over Staten Island (N.Y.) Curtis. Erasmus Hall qualified for the New York state playoffs with an 8-2 record. Up Next: vs. The Bronx (N.Y.) Lehman

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Cornell Wheeler and defensive back pledge Makari Paige made some key stops in West Bloomfield's (Mich.) 35-0 blowout win over Canton (Mich.) Plymouth in the second round of the Michigan state playoffs. Up Next: vs. Belleville (Mich.)

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Andre Seldon returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown in Belleville's (Mich.) 67-14 win over Brownstown (Mich.) Woodhaven in the second round of the Michigan state playoffs. Up Next: vs. West Bloomfield (Mich.)

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit RJ Moten rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown and recorded nine tackles in Delran's (N.J.) 29-14 win over Manasquan (N.J.) in the first round of the New Jersey state playoffs. Up Next: Westville (N.J.) West Deptford

Commits Done For The Season