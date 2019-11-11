Commit Tracker: How Michigan Pledges Performed Over The Weekend
Football season is in full swing, and a number of Michigan football commits were in action for their respective high schools this weekend.
Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed:
The Skinny: Four-star 2021 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy completed 11 of 17 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown as he helped La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy take down Harvey (Ill.) Thornton, 49-21, in the second round of the Illinois state playoffs.
Up Next: vs. Batavia (Ill.)
The Skinny: Michigan running back commit Blake Corum, offensive line pledge Micah Mazzccua and linebacker verbals Osman Savage and Nikhai Hill-Green led Baltimore St. Frances to a dominant 35-0 shutout win over Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy. No stats were available from the game.
Up Next: Landover (Md.) Royal Institute
The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit AJ Henning caught eight passes for 101 yards and scored three total touchdowns in Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East's 23-13 win over Niles (Ill.) Notre Dame in the second round of the Illinois state playoffs.
Up Next: vs. Flossmoor (Ill.) Homewood Flossmoor
Quinn to Henning, 14-yard TD pass. I’m just an AJ Henning highlight reel at this point.— Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) November 9, 2019
Lincoln-Way East leads Notre Dame 23-0, nearly halftime. pic.twitter.com/1TZpYPsg2S
The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Roman Wilson and Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis had the week off as they prepare for the state playoffs. St. Louis finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record and is ranked No. 6 in the country by MaxPreps.
Up Next: Open
The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Eamonn Dennis caught a 60-yard touchdown and also recovered a fumble for a touchdown in Shrewsbury (Mass.) St. John's blowout 55-14 win over Worcester (Mass.) Doherty Memorial. St. John's is now 7-2 and ranked No. 7 in the state of Massachusetts.
Up Next: vs. Worcester (Mass.) Doherty Memorial
Half: @SJShrewsbury leads @DohertyFootball 42-14. With time remaining for one play, Eamonn Dennis takes a screen pass from Colin Schofield to the house as time expires in the half. @HerewegoJoe @MassVarsity @Noontime_FB @SJHS_PioneersAD @SJHS_HM @BostonHeraldHS pic.twitter.com/sC7v4v72WF— Matt Siegel (@SportVideoMA) November 9, 2019
The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Matt Hibner recorded eight receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns in Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock's 40-29 loss to Lorton (Va.) South County. Lake Braddock finished the regular season with an 8-2 mark and qualified for the Virginia state playoffs.
Up Next: vs. Fairfax (Va.) Robinson
The Skinny: Michigan commit Reece Atteberry and Centennial (Colo.) .Eaglecrest took down Broomfield (Colo.) Legacy, 34-31, in the first round of the Colorado state playoffs. Eaglecrest is ranked as the No. 15 team in the state of Colorado, per MaxPreps.
Up Next: vs. Aurora (Colo.) Grandview
The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Jeffrey Persi and San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra had the week off ahead of playoff action. JSerra qualified for the California state playoffs with a 6-4 record.
Up Next: Corona (Calif.) Centennial
The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Zak Zinter and Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols basically had the week off as they were awarded a forfeit win over Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy. Buckingham Browne & Nichols is 5-3 on the season.
Up Next: vs. Wheaton (Md.) Avalon
The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi and Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson pulled a huge upset as they took down Macomb (Mich.) Dakota, 38-35. El-Hadi and his team will prepare for another win or go home situation this week.
Up Next: vs. Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech
The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Kris Jenkins and Olney (Md.) Good Counsel had the week off ahead of playoff action. Good Counsel finished the regular season 7-3 and ranked No. 36 nationally, per MaxPreps.
Up Next: Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga
The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Aaron Lewis led a strong defensive effort as Williamstown (N.J.) dominated Flemington (N.J.) Hunterdon Central, 42-3, in the first round of the New Jersey state playoffs. Williamstown is ranked No. 9 in the state, per MaxPreps.
Up Next: vs. Vineland (N.J.)
The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit Kalel Mullings caught a touchdown and made several plays defensively as Milton (Mass.) Academy topped Dedham (Mass.) Noble & Greenough, 29-14. Milton Academy is now 8-0 this season.
Up Next: vs. Deerfield (Mass.) Academy
Slot Receiver 🤔 #RivalryGame— Kalel Mullings (@kalelmullings) November 11, 2019
@chetanrakieten video pic.twitter.com/ovoHAgzcpz
The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit William Mohan helped lead Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall to a 40-0 shutout win over Staten Island (N.Y.) Curtis. Erasmus Hall qualified for the New York state playoffs with an 8-2 record.
Up Next: vs. The Bronx (N.Y.) Lehman
The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Cornell Wheeler and defensive back pledge Makari Paige made some key stops in West Bloomfield's (Mich.) 35-0 blowout win over Canton (Mich.) Plymouth in the second round of the Michigan state playoffs.
Up Next: vs. Belleville (Mich.)
The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Andre Seldon returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown in Belleville's (Mich.) 67-14 win over Brownstown (Mich.) Woodhaven in the second round of the Michigan state playoffs.
Up Next: vs. West Bloomfield (Mich.)
The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit RJ Moten rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown and recorded nine tackles in Delran's (N.J.) 29-14 win over Manasquan (N.J.) in the first round of the New Jersey state playoffs.
Up Next: Westville (N.J.) West Deptford
Commits Done For The Season
QB JD Johnson, Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle
TE Nick Patterson, San Antonio (Texas) Christian
DL Braiden McGregor, Port Huron (Mich.) Northern
DB Jordan Morant, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic
