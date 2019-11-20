Commit Tracker: How Michigan Pledges Performed In Playoff Action
Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get FREE Gear Too! (click here for details)
Football season is in full swing, and a number of Michigan football commits were in playoff action for their respective high schools this weekend.
Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed:
The Skinny: Four-star 2021 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy passed for 226 yards and three touchdowns in La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy's 38-24 win over Batavia (Ill.) in the Illinois state quarterfinals. McCarthy and his team are just win away from reaching the state title game.
Up Next: vs. Rolling Meadows (Ill.)
Facing fourth and 9 from the 22, JJ McCarthy hits Morris for the touchdown. Kick is good. Nazareth 13, Batavia zero, 5:25 first quarter. #dhpreps pic.twitter.com/YG3whpfRx5— Jerry Fitzpatrick (@jerfitzpatrick) November 16, 2019
The Skinny: Michigan running back commit Blake Corum, offensive line pledge Micah Mazzccua, and linebacker verbals Osman Savage and Nikhai Hill-Green led Baltimore St. Frances to a dominant 65-0 shutout win over Landover (Md.) Royal Institute. No stats were available from the game. St. Frances, which is ranked No. 4 nationally, per MaxPreps. finished the season with an 11-1 record.
Up Next: Open
The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit AJ Henning logged an 18-yard touchdown reception in Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East's 26-7 win over Flossmoor (Ill.) Homewood Flossmoor in the Illinois state quarterfinals. Henning and Lincoln Way East are just one win away from a state title berth.
Up Next: vs. Chicago (Ill.) Marist
So the lesson here is that even though the ball is tipped and you’re falling down you should keep trying 😂😂😂— Griffin Television (@GriffinTVClub) November 16, 2019
Life lessons with @AJHenning3. Call me ☎️ 🤙☎️🤙☎️🤙☎️🤙☎️🤙☎️@LWEastAthletics @LWDistrict210 @AJHenning3 @NBCSPreps @suntimes_preps @FNDrive pic.twitter.com/RbMt7vTNlz
The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Roman Wilson and Honolulu St. Louis had the week off as they prepare for the state playoffs. St. Louis finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record and is ranked No. 6 in the country by MaxPreps.
Up Next: Mililani (Hawaii)
The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Eamonn Dennis caught three passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in Shrewsbury (Mass.) St. John's 56-21 win over Dudley (Mass.) Shepherd Hill. St. John's is now 8-2 and ranked No. 4 in the state of Massachusetts, per MaxPreps.
Up Next: vs. Springfield (Mass.) Central
Michigan commit Eamonn Dennis (@E_Dennis5) is lightning in a bottle #GoBlue 💨⚡️ pic.twitter.com/3FTB5ddOa8— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 18, 2019
The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Matt Hibner recorded three receptions for 54 yards and added 12 tackles and two interceptions on defense in Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock's 42-14 win over Fairfax (Va.) Robinson in the first round of the Virginia state playoffs.
Up Next: vs. Alexandria (Va.) Mount Vernon
The Skinny: Michigan commit Reece Atteberry and Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest took down Aurora (Colo.) Grandview, 28-21, in the second round of the Colorado state playoffs. Eaglecrest is ranked as the No. 13 team in the state of Colorado, per MaxPreps.
Up Next: vs. Arvada (Colo.) Ralston Valley
The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Jeffrey Persi and San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra fell to Corona (Calif.) Centennial, 56-0, in the first round of the California state playoffs. JSerra finished the season with a 6-5 record.
Up Next: Open
The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Zak Zinter and Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols took down Wheaton (Md.) Avalon, 30-8, to end the regular season. Buckingham Browne & Nichols finished with a 6-3 record.
Up Next: Open
The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi and Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson took down Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech, 9-7, in the third round of the Michigan state playoffs. Stevenson is one more win away from reaching the state title game.
Up Next: vs. Davison (Mich.)
Four-star 2021 Michigan OL commit Giovanni El-Hadi (@giovanni_hadi63) at right tackle #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/SJlLRnfvYT— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 16, 2019
The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Kris Jenkins led a strong defensive effort as Olney (Md.) Good Counsel dominated Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga, 44-14, in the first round of the Maryland state playoffs. Good Counsel is ranked No. 14 nationally, per MaxPreps.
Up Next: Washington (D.C.) St. John's
The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Aaron Lewis and Williamstown (N.J.) High took down Vineland (N.J.), 34-14, in the second round of the New Jersey state playoffs. Williamstown is ranked No. 8 in the state, per MaxPreps.
Up Next: vs. Medford (N.J.) Lenape
The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit Kalel Mullings caught a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown in Milton (Mass.) Academy's 26-23 loss to Deerfield (Mass.) Academy. Milton Academy finished the season with an 8-1 record.
Up Next: Open
The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit William Mohan helped lead Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall to a 32-0 shutout win over The Bronx (N.Y.) Lehman in the first round of the New York state playoffs.. Erasmus Hall is ranked No. 13 in the state, per MaxPreps.
Up Next: vs. Staten Island (N.Y.) Curtis
The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Cornell Wheeler notched four tackles and forced a safety, while defensive back pledge Makari Paige added four tackles of his own in West Bloomfield's (Mich.) 27-22 loss to Belleville (Mich.). West Bloomfield has been eliminated from the Michigan state playoffs.
Up Next: Open
Michigan commit Cornell Wheeler (@CWheeler__) forces a safety. Intentional grounding called. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/38JX7TYmxE— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 16, 2019
The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Andre Seldon notched an interception in Belleville's (Mich.) 27-22 win over West Bloomfield (Mich.) Belleville is now in the state semifinals and ranked No. 2 in the state of Michigan, per MaxPreps.
Up Next: vs. Brighton (Mich.)
Michigan commit Andre Seldon (@AndreSeldonjr) with the INT! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/EQTYIZr4ea— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 16, 2019
The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit RJ Moten rushed for a touchdown and recorded eight tackles in Delran's (N.J.) 56-17 loss to Westville (N.J.) West Deptford in the second round of the New Jersey state playoffs. Delran finished the year with an 8-2 record.
Up Next: Open
Commits Done For The Season
QB JD Johnson, Phoenix Pinnacle
TE Nick Patterson, San Antonio Christian
DL Braiden McGregor, Port Huron (Mich.) Northern
DB Jordan Morant, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook