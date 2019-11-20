Football season is in full swing, and a number of Michigan football commits were in playoff action for their respective high schools this weekend. Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed:

Illinois quarterback JJ McCarthy is committed to Michigan.

The Skinny: Four-star 2021 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy passed for 226 yards and three touchdowns in La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy's 38-24 win over Batavia (Ill.) in the Illinois state quarterfinals. McCarthy and his team are just win away from reaching the state title game. Up Next: vs. Rolling Meadows (Ill.)

Facing fourth and 9 from the 22, JJ McCarthy hits Morris for the touchdown. Kick is good. Nazareth 13, Batavia zero, 5:25 first quarter. #dhpreps pic.twitter.com/YG3whpfRx5 — Jerry Fitzpatrick (@jerfitzpatrick) November 16, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan running back commit Blake Corum, offensive line pledge Micah Mazzccua, and linebacker verbals Osman Savage and Nikhai Hill-Green led Baltimore St. Frances to a dominant 65-0 shutout win over Landover (Md.) Royal Institute. No stats were available from the game. St. Frances, which is ranked No. 4 nationally, per MaxPreps. finished the season with an 11-1 record. Up Next: Open

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit AJ Henning logged an 18-yard touchdown reception in Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East's 26-7 win over Flossmoor (Ill.) Homewood Flossmoor in the Illinois state quarterfinals. Henning and Lincoln Way East are just one win away from a state title berth. Up Next: vs. Chicago (Ill.) Marist

So the lesson here is that even though the ball is tipped and you’re falling down you should keep trying 😂😂😂

Life lessons with @AJHenning3. Call me ☎️ 🤙☎️🤙☎️🤙☎️🤙☎️🤙☎️@LWEastAthletics @LWDistrict210 @AJHenning3 @NBCSPreps @suntimes_preps @FNDrive pic.twitter.com/RbMt7vTNlz — Griffin Television (@GriffinTVClub) November 16, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Roman Wilson and Honolulu St. Louis had the week off as they prepare for the state playoffs. St. Louis finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record and is ranked No. 6 in the country by MaxPreps. Up Next: Mililani (Hawaii)

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Eamonn Dennis caught three passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in Shrewsbury (Mass.) St. John's 56-21 win over Dudley (Mass.) Shepherd Hill. St. John's is now 8-2 and ranked No. 4 in the state of Massachusetts, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Springfield (Mass.) Central

The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Matt Hibner recorded three receptions for 54 yards and added 12 tackles and two interceptions on defense in Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock's 42-14 win over Fairfax (Va.) Robinson in the first round of the Virginia state playoffs. Up Next: vs. Alexandria (Va.) Mount Vernon

The Skinny: Michigan commit Reece Atteberry and Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest took down Aurora (Colo.) Grandview, 28-21, in the second round of the Colorado state playoffs. Eaglecrest is ranked as the No. 13 team in the state of Colorado, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Arvada (Colo.) Ralston Valley

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Jeffrey Persi and San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra fell to Corona (Calif.) Centennial, 56-0, in the first round of the California state playoffs. JSerra finished the season with a 6-5 record. Up Next: Open

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Zak Zinter and Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols took down Wheaton (Md.) Avalon, 30-8, to end the regular season. Buckingham Browne & Nichols finished with a 6-3 record. Up Next: Open

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi and Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson took down Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech, 9-7, in the third round of the Michigan state playoffs. Stevenson is one more win away from reaching the state title game. Up Next: vs. Davison (Mich.)

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Kris Jenkins led a strong defensive effort as Olney (Md.) Good Counsel dominated Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga, 44-14, in the first round of the Maryland state playoffs. Good Counsel is ranked No. 14 nationally, per MaxPreps. Up Next: Washington (D.C.) St. John's

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Aaron Lewis and Williamstown (N.J.) High took down Vineland (N.J.), 34-14, in the second round of the New Jersey state playoffs. Williamstown is ranked No. 8 in the state, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Medford (N.J.) Lenape

The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit Kalel Mullings caught a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown in Milton (Mass.) Academy's 26-23 loss to Deerfield (Mass.) Academy. Milton Academy finished the season with an 8-1 record. Up Next: Open

The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit William Mohan helped lead Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall to a 32-0 shutout win over The Bronx (N.Y.) Lehman in the first round of the New York state playoffs.. Erasmus Hall is ranked No. 13 in the state, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Staten Island (N.Y.) Curtis

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Cornell Wheeler notched four tackles and forced a safety, while defensive back pledge Makari Paige added four tackles of his own in West Bloomfield's (Mich.) 27-22 loss to Belleville (Mich.). West Bloomfield has been eliminated from the Michigan state playoffs. Up Next: Open

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Andre Seldon notched an interception in Belleville's (Mich.) 27-22 win over West Bloomfield (Mich.) Belleville is now in the state semifinals and ranked No. 2 in the state of Michigan, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Brighton (Mich.)

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit RJ Moten rushed for a touchdown and recorded eight tackles in Delran's (N.J.) 56-17 loss to Westville (N.J.) West Deptford in the second round of the New Jersey state playoffs. Delran finished the year with an 8-2 record. Up Next: Open

Commits Done For The Season