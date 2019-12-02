Hawaii wide receiver Roman Wilson is committed to Michigan. (Roman Wilson)

A number of Michigan football commits were in playoff action for their respective high schools last weekend. Here is a breakdown of how the future Wolverines performed:

The Skinny: Four-star 2021 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy completed 8 of 25 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy's 37-13 loss to Chicago Mt. Carmel in the 7A Illinois state title game.. Nazereth Academy finished the year with a 13-1 record. Up Next: N/A

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit AJ Henning rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown in Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East's 12-0 win over Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township in the 8A Illinois state championship game. Lincoln Way East finished the year with a perfect 14-0 record. Up Next: N/A

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Roman Wilson logged eight receptions for 171 yards and a touchdowns to help Honolulu St. Louis take down Kahuku (Hawaii) High, 45-6, and win its fourth straight Hawaii Open Division title. St. Louis finished the year 12-0 and ranked No. 7 in the country by MaxPreps. Up Next: N/A

The dynasty continues. Saint Louis 🏈runs away with their 4th straight state title taking down Kahuku 45-6. This senior class was special. Big things coming at the next level. @Trilllroman @jayden_delaura @Jordanbotelho_ @nickherbig_ @Koali_Nishigaya @15Latu @stan_mckenzie94 pic.twitter.com/0ttfnPbP0A — Cody Krupp (@CodyWKrupp) November 30, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Matt Hibner recorded six receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown and added an eye-popping 18 tackles and a sack on defense in Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock's 31-15 loss to Lorton (Va.) South County in the third round of the Virginia 6A state playoffs. Lake Braddock finished the year 10-3. Up Next: N/A

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Aaron Lewis and Williamstown (N.J.) High had an open week ahead of the New Jersey South Jersey Group 5 state title game. Williamstown, 13-1, is ranked No. 5 in the state, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Marlton (N.J.) Cherokee

The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit William Mohan and Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall had an open week ahead of the PSAL city championship at Yankee Stadium. Erasmus Hall is 10-2 and ranked No. 12 in the state of New York. Up Next: vs. Staten Island (N.Y.) Tottenville

Commits Done For The Season