Commit Tracker: Michigan Pledges Win State Championships
A number of Michigan football commits were in playoff action for their respective high schools last weekend.
Here is a breakdown of how the future Wolverines performed:
The Skinny: Four-star 2021 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy completed 8 of 25 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy's 37-13 loss to Chicago Mt. Carmel in the 7A Illinois state title game.. Nazereth Academy finished the year with a 13-1 record.
Up Next: N/A
The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit AJ Henning rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown in Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East's 12-0 win over Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township in the 8A Illinois state championship game. Lincoln Way East finished the year with a perfect 14-0 record.
Up Next: N/A
Huskie Stadium was an absolute madhouse when @AJHenning3 housed this. #LWE pic.twitter.com/9ODie17yjN— JohnJohnZelenika (@JohnZelenika) December 1, 2019
The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Roman Wilson logged eight receptions for 171 yards and a touchdowns to help Honolulu St. Louis take down Kahuku (Hawaii) High, 45-6, and win its fourth straight Hawaii Open Division title. St. Louis finished the year 12-0 and ranked No. 7 in the country by MaxPreps.
Up Next: N/A
The dynasty continues. Saint Louis 🏈runs away with their 4th straight state title taking down Kahuku 45-6. This senior class was special. Big things coming at the next level. @Trilllroman @jayden_delaura @Jordanbotelho_ @nickherbig_ @Koali_Nishigaya @15Latu @stan_mckenzie94 pic.twitter.com/0ttfnPbP0A— Cody Krupp (@CodyWKrupp) November 30, 2019
The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Matt Hibner recorded six receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown and added an eye-popping 18 tackles and a sack on defense in Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock's 31-15 loss to Lorton (Va.) South County in the third round of the Virginia 6A state playoffs. Lake Braddock finished the year 10-3.
Up Next: N/A
The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Aaron Lewis and Williamstown (N.J.) High had an open week ahead of the New Jersey South Jersey Group 5 state title game. Williamstown, 13-1, is ranked No. 5 in the state, per MaxPreps.
Up Next: vs. Marlton (N.J.) Cherokee
The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit William Mohan and Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall had an open week ahead of the PSAL city championship at Yankee Stadium. Erasmus Hall is 10-2 and ranked No. 12 in the state of New York.
Up Next: vs. Staten Island (N.Y.) Tottenville
Commits Done For The Season
QB JD Johnson, Phoenix Pinnacle
RB Blake Corum, Baltimore St. Frances
WR Eamonn Dennis, Shrewsbury (Mass.) St. John's
TE Nick Patterson, San Antonio Christian
OL Micah Mazzccua, Baltimore St. Frances
OL Jeffrey Persi, San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra
OL Zak Zinter, Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols
OL Reece Atteberry, Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest
OL Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson
DL Kris Jenkins, Olney (Md.) Good Counsel
DL Braiden McGregor, Port Huron (Mich.) Northern
LB Osman Savage, Baltimore St. Frances
LB Nikhai Hill-Green, Baltimore St. Frances
LB Kalel Mullings, Milton (Mass.) Academy
LB Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield (Mich.)
DB Makari Paige, West Bloomfield (Mich.)
DB RJ Moten, Delran (N.J.)
DB Jordan Morant, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic
DB Andre Seldon, Belleville (Mich.)
