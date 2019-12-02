News More News
Commit Tracker: Michigan Pledges Win State Championships

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst
Hawaii wide receiver Roman Wilson is committed to Michigan.
Hawaii wide receiver Roman Wilson is committed to Michigan. (Roman Wilson)

A number of Michigan football commits were in playoff action for their respective high schools last weekend.

Here is a breakdown of how the future Wolverines performed:

The Skinny: Four-star 2021 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy completed 8 of 25 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy's 37-13 loss to Chicago Mt. Carmel in the 7A Illinois state title game.. Nazereth Academy finished the year with a 13-1 record.

Up Next: N/A

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit AJ Henning rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown in Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East's 12-0 win over Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township in the 8A Illinois state championship game. Lincoln Way East finished the year with a perfect 14-0 record.

Up Next: N/A

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Roman Wilson logged eight receptions for 171 yards and a touchdowns to help Honolulu St. Louis take down Kahuku (Hawaii) High, 45-6, and win its fourth straight Hawaii Open Division title. St. Louis finished the year 12-0 and ranked No. 7 in the country by MaxPreps.

Up Next: N/A

The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Matt Hibner recorded six receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown and added an eye-popping 18 tackles and a sack on defense in Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock's 31-15 loss to Lorton (Va.) South County in the third round of the Virginia 6A state playoffs. Lake Braddock finished the year 10-3.

Up Next: N/A

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Aaron Lewis and Williamstown (N.J.) High had an open week ahead of the New Jersey South Jersey Group 5 state title game. Williamstown, 13-1, is ranked No. 5 in the state, per MaxPreps.

Up Next: vs. Marlton (N.J.) Cherokee

The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit William Mohan and Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall had an open week ahead of the PSAL city championship at Yankee Stadium. Erasmus Hall is 10-2 and ranked No. 12 in the state of New York.

Up Next: vs. Staten Island (N.Y.) Tottenville

Commits Done For The Season 

QB JD Johnson, Phoenix Pinnacle

RB Blake Corum, Baltimore St. Frances

WR Eamonn Dennis, Shrewsbury (Mass.) St. John's

TE Nick Patterson, San Antonio Christian

OL Micah Mazzccua, Baltimore St. Frances

OL Jeffrey Persi, San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra

OL Zak Zinter, Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols

OL Reece Atteberry, Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest

OL Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson

DL Kris Jenkins, Olney (Md.) Good Counsel

DL Braiden McGregor, Port Huron (Mich.) Northern

LB Osman Savage, Baltimore St. Frances

LB Nikhai Hill-Green, Baltimore St. Frances

LB Kalel Mullings, Milton (Mass.) Academy

LB Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield (Mich.)

DB Makari Paige, West Bloomfield (Mich.)

DB RJ Moten, Delran (N.J.)

DB Jordan Morant, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic

DB Andre Seldon, Belleville (Mich.)

{{ article.author_name }}