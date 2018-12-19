CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Cornelius Johnson

THE SITUATION

Cornelius Johnson’s final five schools were Michigan, Penn State, Alabama, Stanford and Notre Dame, but it really came down to Michigan and Penn State. The Nittany Lions hosted Johnson for an official visit Dec. 7, and the Wolverines got their chance this past weekend. The chance to play at Michigan was too much for him to pass up, and he decided to sign with the Wolverines.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR MICHIGAN

Having signed only one wide receiver in last year’s recruiting class, it was very important for Michigan to sign a few receivers in this class. Quintel Kent and Giles Jackson are both 6 feet or shorter, so Johnson brings some good size to this group of receivers. Filling out the wide receiver corps and making sure it is balanced was a main focus of the Michigan staff down the stretch.

SCHOOLS IT HURTS THE MOST