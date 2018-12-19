Commitment analysis: Cornelius Johnson to Michigan
CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team
SIGNING DAY COVERAGE: Live preview | Announcement guide | Farrell's 10 bold predictions | Five players who could flip| Teams that should, shouldn't be excited | Rivals Roundtable | Craziest moments in signing day history
THE SITUATION
Cornelius Johnson’s final five schools were Michigan, Penn State, Alabama, Stanford and Notre Dame, but it really came down to Michigan and Penn State. The Nittany Lions hosted Johnson for an official visit Dec. 7, and the Wolverines got their chance this past weekend. The chance to play at Michigan was too much for him to pass up, and he decided to sign with the Wolverines.
WHY IT'S BIG FOR MICHIGAN
Having signed only one wide receiver in last year’s recruiting class, it was very important for Michigan to sign a few receivers in this class. Quintel Kent and Giles Jackson are both 6 feet or shorter, so Johnson brings some good size to this group of receivers. Filling out the wide receiver corps and making sure it is balanced was a main focus of the Michigan staff down the stretch.
SCHOOLS IT HURTS THE MOST
Penn State was pushing for Johnson, but the Nittany Lions came up a little short. Adding another wide receiver in this class to replace Emery Simmons is still a possibility, but it probably won’t happen this week. Look for the Nittany Lions to regroup and hone in on another receiver to sign in February.