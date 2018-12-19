Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-19 08:18:31 -0600') }} football Edit

Commitment analysis: Cornelius Johnson to Michigan

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

F8gnuco7qqxb4g1afzsv
Cornelius Johnson

SIGNING DAY COVERAGE: Live preview | Announcement guide | Farrell's 10 bold predictions | Five players who could flip| Teams that should, shouldn't be excited | Rivals Roundtable | Craziest moments in signing day history

THE SITUATION

Cornelius Johnson’s final five schools were Michigan, Penn State, Alabama, Stanford and Notre Dame, but it really came down to Michigan and Penn State. The Nittany Lions hosted Johnson for an official visit Dec. 7, and the Wolverines got their chance this past weekend. The chance to play at Michigan was too much for him to pass up, and he decided to sign with the Wolverines.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR MICHIGAN

Having signed only one wide receiver in last year’s recruiting class, it was very important for Michigan to sign a few receivers in this class. Quintel Kent and Giles Jackson are both 6 feet or shorter, so Johnson brings some good size to this group of receivers. Filling out the wide receiver corps and making sure it is balanced was a main focus of the Michigan staff down the stretch.

Lcf51kxh79dtouch8xdg

SCHOOLS IT HURTS THE MOST

Penn State was pushing for Johnson, but the Nittany Lions came up a little short. Adding another wide receiver in this class to replace Emery Simmons is still a possibility, but it probably won’t happen this week. Look for the Nittany Lions to regroup and hone in on another receiver to sign in February.

Yuyvsnlvnimqnk7gasqa
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}