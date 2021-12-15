Commitment breakdown: Rivals250 DB Keon Sabb commits to Michigan
Keon Sabb started picking up offers during his freshman season at Glassboro, N.J. At the time, Sabb was a dual-sport athlete with a basketball background that could play wide receiver and safety. He eventually transferred to Williamstown, N.J. and then to IMG Academy for his senior season.
Sabb had plenty of offers to choose from but his recruitment kicked into high gear when the extended recruiting dead period ended at the beginning of June. He took plenty of visits and teams like Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Texas A&M, and Penn State emerged from the pack. Sabb committed to Clemson in July and was planning on signing with the Tigers.
While still committed to Clemson, Sabb took a visit to Michigan and witnessed their big win over Ohio State. The Wolverines looked like they were in good position to flip the highly rated safety but Sabb returned home and reaffirmed his commitment to Clemson.
It appeared Sabb would remain locked in with Clemson but that changed when Brent Venables left Clemson to become the next head coach at Oklahoma. Sabb decommitted soon after Venables left and then conducted a series of meetings and conversations with coaches from schools like Michigan, Georgia, LSU, and Ohio State. After doing his due diligence, Sabb announced his commitment to Michigan.
*****
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State | JUCO
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
WHAT THE WOLVERINES ARE GETTING...
Sabb is a versatile safety prospect that can cover the deep middle of the field but also be a force close to the line of scrimmage. He shows great range when defending against the pass and does a good job fighting for jump balls. Sabb is a big hitter and excels at breaking on passes thrown in front of him and coming up against the run. He is a sure tackler and does a great job patrolling the allies. Sabb has the frame to bulk up and transition to linebacker if necessary and has the skill set to fill that role. He has very good ball skills and will create his fair share of turnovers at the next level.
WHY IT'S BIG FOR MICHIGAN...
Michigan is really trying to capitalize on their on-field momentum in the form of additional highly rated commitments. Sabb is their third 2022 commitment this month and their sixth defensive back commitment. Jim Harbaugh and his staff tried to flex their recruiting muscles by bringing in Sabb and the timing worked out well with the departure of Venables from Clemson. It seems like everything worked in Michigan's favor with Sabb as the 2022 recruiting cycle came to a close and the Wolverines welcomed him with open arms. The recruiting efforts by longtime commit Will Johnson and many of the other recruits in this class should not go unrecognized either.