Commitment breakdown: Rivals250 DB Keon Sabb commits to Michigan

Keon Sabb started picking up offers during his freshman season at Glassboro, N.J. At the time, Sabb was a dual-sport athlete with a basketball background that could play wide receiver and safety. He eventually transferred to Williamstown, N.J. and then to IMG Academy for his senior season.

Sabb had plenty of offers to choose from but his recruitment kicked into high gear when the extended recruiting dead period ended at the beginning of June. He took plenty of visits and teams like Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Texas A&M, and Penn State emerged from the pack. Sabb committed to Clemson in July and was planning on signing with the Tigers.

While still committed to Clemson, Sabb took a visit to Michigan and witnessed their big win over Ohio State. The Wolverines looked like they were in good position to flip the highly rated safety but Sabb returned home and reaffirmed his commitment to Clemson.

It appeared Sabb would remain locked in with Clemson but that changed when Brent Venables left Clemson to become the next head coach at Oklahoma. Sabb decommitted soon after Venables left and then conducted a series of meetings and conversations with coaches from schools like Michigan, Georgia, LSU, and Ohio State. After doing his due diligence, Sabb announced his commitment to Michigan.