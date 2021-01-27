Defensive lineman George Rooks began picking up offers at a young age and publicity wasn't hard to come by playing for powerhouse Jersey City (N.J.) St Peter's Prep. A Rivals250 prospect, Rooks has never been too excited about doing interviews or shedding light on his recruitment but plenty of schools have been in touch in recent weeks.

Early on it became obvious that Rooks was focused mainly on schools in the ACC and Big Ten along with Notre Dame but the finalists that emerged were Boston College, Syracuse, Penn State, and Michigan. Rooks waffled back and forth on which school he liked most but a final visit to Penn State on the second day of the Early Signing Period seemed to seal the deal for the Nittany Lions.

Instead, Rooks waited to see what kind of assistant coaching moves would be made in January. It was only when the dust settled that Rook felt comfortable announcing his commitment to Michigan.