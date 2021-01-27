Commitment breakdown: Rivals250 DL George Rooks picks Michigan
Defensive lineman George Rooks began picking up offers at a young age and publicity wasn't hard to come by playing for powerhouse Jersey City (N.J.) St Peter's Prep. A Rivals250 prospect, Rooks has never been too excited about doing interviews or shedding light on his recruitment but plenty of schools have been in touch in recent weeks.
Early on it became obvious that Rooks was focused mainly on schools in the ACC and Big Ten along with Notre Dame but the finalists that emerged were Boston College, Syracuse, Penn State, and Michigan. Rooks waffled back and forth on which school he liked most but a final visit to Penn State on the second day of the Early Signing Period seemed to seal the deal for the Nittany Lions.
Instead, Rooks waited to see what kind of assistant coaching moves would be made in January. It was only when the dust settled that Rook felt comfortable announcing his commitment to Michigan.
*****
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
WHAT MICHIGAN IS GETTING
Rooks is a powerful and savvy defender who takes advantage of opportunities when matched up with inferior offensive lineman and when he is not double teamed. He does a good job of using his hands to fend off offensive linemen and excels at disengaging and pursuing the ball carrier. Rooks has a versatile frame that colleges look for and he can play in an odd or even front at the college level. Expect him to undergo lots of physical development once he gets to college. Early in his high school career there was a chance that Rooks could see time as an offensive lineman. While he hasn't developed that way at the high school level, it's not completely out of the question at the college level depending on how he develops.
WHY IT'S BIG FOR THE WOLVERINES
Rooks will be an important piece for the Michigan defensive line. He isn't the most athletic defensive lineman Michigan has recruited in recent years but is strong at the point of attack and will be a very reliable player for the Wolverines. His future is likely on the interior of the defensive line. The new coaches Michigan has on the defensive side of the ball really helped the Wolverines make up ground within the last couple weeks. Coming from behind late against a Penn State team that has recruited well in the past and a Boston College team that has recruited very well lately is an impressive feat.