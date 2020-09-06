Complete List Of Michigan Wolverines Who Made Initial 53-Man NFL Rosters
Sept. 5 was the deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players, meaning there was plenty of movement around the league.
33 Michigan Wolverines made active rosters, with others being released and some subsequently signed to a club's practice squad.
In the 2020 NFL Draft, Michigan saw 10 of its players get drafted, which is the second-highest number posted by the school in history. Impressively, nine of the 10 made final cuts heading into the 2020 NFL campaign. Only Minnesota Vikings sixth-round pick Josh Metellus did not make his active roster, though he was rewarded with a spot on the team's practice squad.
Of course, the headliners — such as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis, New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush and Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan — had nothing to worry about when it came to these final preseason roster moves, but there are plenty who are thrilled to be on an active roster. Among them is Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt, who has struggled through injuries during his first three professional seasons. He finally went through an entire training camp while staying healthy, and though he knows there's more work to be done, he's enjoying the accomplishment.
"It's been a long road coming, so I'm proud of myself," Butt said after making the team. "I'm proud of the work I was able to put in, what I was able to get accomplished."
Camp in the books and didn’t miss a single practice. Took a hell of a lot to get here— jbooty (@JakeButtTE) September 5, 2020
Below is the complete list of former Michigan players who made initial 53-man rosters and those who were released by their club.
List Of Michigan Wolverines Football Players Who Made Initial 53-Man NFL Rosters
NFC
OL Mason Cole — Arizona Cardinals
OL Michael Schofield — Carolina Panthers
CB Jourdan Lewis — Dallas Cowboys
TE Sean McKeon — Dallas Cowboys
EDGE Rashan Gary — Green Bay Packers
OL Jon Runyan — Green Bay Packers
CB David Long — Los Angeles Rams
OL Cesar Ruiz — New Orleans Saints
S Jabrill Peppers — New York Giants
EDGE Brandon Graham — Philadelphia Eagles
S Lano Hill — Seattle Seahawks
DT Bryan Mone — Seattle Seahawks
QB Tom Brady — Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB Khaleke Hudson — Washington Football Team
AFC
OL Ben Bredeson — Baltimore Ravens
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones — Cleveland Browns
TE Jake Butt — Denver Broncos
OL Graham Glasgow — Denver Broncos
LB Jordan Glasgow — Indianapolis Colts
CB Brandon Watson — Jacksonville Jaguars
S Jarrod Wilson — Jacksonville Jaguars
EDGE Taco Charlton — Kansas City Chiefs
EDGE Frank Clark — Kansas City Chiefs
EDGE Mike Danna — Kansas City Chiefs
QB Chad Henne — Kansas City Chiefs
DT Maurice Hurst — Oakland Raiders
OL Mike Onwenu — New England Patriots
EDGE Josh Uche — New England Patriots
EDGE Chase Winovich — New England Patriots
LB Devin Bush — Pittsburgh Steelers
TE Zach Gentry — Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Chris Wormley — Pittsburgh Steelers
OL Taylor Lewan — Tennessee Titans
Waived / Released At The Preseason NFL Roster Cut Deadline
S Josh Metellus — Minnesota Vikings (made practice squad)
RB Karan Higdon — Houston Texans (team has not yet announced its practice squad members)
CB Lavert Hill — Kansas City Chiefs (made practice squad)
OL Ben Braden — New England Patriots (team has not yet announced its practice squad members)
WR Amara Darboh — Pittsburgh Steelers (team has not yet announced its practice squad members)
WR Jehu Chesson — New York Jets (team has not yet announced its practice squad members)
OL Patrick Omameh — New Orleans Saints (team has not yet announced its practice squad members)
Injury Reserve
LB Ben Gedeon — Minnesota Vikings (undisclosed injury)
Opted Out Of Season
WR Devin Funchess — Green Bay Packers
