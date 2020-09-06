Sept. 5 was the deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players, meaning there was plenty of movement around the league. 33 Michigan Wolverines made active rosters, with others being released and some subsequently signed to a club's practice squad. In the 2020 NFL Draft, Michigan saw 10 of its players get drafted, which is the second-highest number posted by the school in history. Impressively, nine of the 10 made final cuts heading into the 2020 NFL campaign. Only Minnesota Vikings sixth-round pick Josh Metellus did not make his active roster, though he was rewarded with a spot on the team's practice squad.

Former Michigan Wolverines football standout receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones joins stars Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry as wideouts on the Cleveland Browns. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Of course, the headliners — such as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis, New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush and Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan — had nothing to worry about when it came to these final preseason roster moves, but there are plenty who are thrilled to be on an active roster. Among them is Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt, who has struggled through injuries during his first three professional seasons. He finally went through an entire training camp while staying healthy, and though he knows there's more work to be done, he's enjoying the accomplishment. "It's been a long road coming, so I'm proud of myself," Butt said after making the team. "I'm proud of the work I was able to put in, what I was able to get accomplished."

Camp in the books and didn’t miss a single practice. Took a hell of a lot to get here — jbooty (@JakeButtTE) September 5, 2020

Below is the complete list of former Michigan players who made initial 53-man rosters and those who were released by their club.

List Of Michigan Wolverines Football Players Who Made Initial 53-Man NFL Rosters

NFC OL Mason Cole — Arizona Cardinals OL Michael Schofield — Carolina Panthers CB Jourdan Lewis — Dallas Cowboys TE Sean McKeon — Dallas Cowboys EDGE Rashan Gary — Green Bay Packers OL Jon Runyan — Green Bay Packers CB David Long — Los Angeles Rams OL Cesar Ruiz — New Orleans Saints S Jabrill Peppers — New York Giants EDGE Brandon Graham — Philadelphia Eagles S Lano Hill — Seattle Seahawks DT Bryan Mone — Seattle Seahawks QB Tom Brady — Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Khaleke Hudson — Washington Football Team AFC OL Ben Bredeson — Baltimore Ravens WR Donovan Peoples-Jones — Cleveland Browns TE Jake Butt — Denver Broncos OL Graham Glasgow — Denver Broncos LB Jordan Glasgow — Indianapolis Colts CB Brandon Watson — Jacksonville Jaguars S Jarrod Wilson — Jacksonville Jaguars EDGE Taco Charlton — Kansas City Chiefs EDGE Frank Clark — Kansas City Chiefs EDGE Mike Danna — Kansas City Chiefs QB Chad Henne — Kansas City Chiefs DT Maurice Hurst — Oakland Raiders OL Mike Onwenu — New England Patriots EDGE Josh Uche — New England Patriots EDGE Chase Winovich — New England Patriots LB Devin Bush — Pittsburgh Steelers TE Zach Gentry — Pittsburgh Steelers DT Chris Wormley — Pittsburgh Steelers OL Taylor Lewan — Tennessee Titans

Waived / Released At The Preseason NFL Roster Cut Deadline

S Josh Metellus — Minnesota Vikings (made practice squad) RB Karan Higdon — Houston Texans (team has not yet announced its practice squad members) CB Lavert Hill — Kansas City Chiefs (made practice squad) OL Ben Braden — New England Patriots (team has not yet announced its practice squad members) WR Amara Darboh — Pittsburgh Steelers (team has not yet announced its practice squad members) WR Jehu Chesson — New York Jets (team has not yet announced its practice squad members) OL Patrick Omameh — New Orleans Saints (team has not yet announced its practice squad members)

Injury Reserve

LB Ben Gedeon — Minnesota Vikings (undisclosed injury)

Opted Out Of Season