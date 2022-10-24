Michigan will look to head into November undefeated as it hosts in-state rival Michigan State on Saturday at the Big House. Kickoff is slated for 7:30pm on ABC.

After a bye week, the Wolverines were reeling from their 41-17 win over Penn State, as dozens of 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026 targets were in attendance to watch the nationally televised Big Ten East spectacle. This weekend will be no difference with five scheduled official visitors, as well as two five-stars in the 2024 class, two priority 2025 quarterbacks, and more.

