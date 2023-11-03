Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Connor Stalions makes statement on resignation

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

Early Friday evening Connor Stalions resigned from his position with the University of Michigan Football program.

Stalions had been placed on paid leave pending an investigation into his actions regarding scouting or sign stealing.

Stalions and his attorney have released a statement through The Athletic.

Stalions statement reads;

"I love the University of Michigan and its football program. And I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I've had to work with incredible student-athletes, Coach Harbaugh, and the other coaches that have been a part of the Michigan football family during my tenure. I do not want to be a distraction from what I hope to be a championship run for the team, and I will continue to cheer them on."

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement