Connor Stalions makes statement on resignation
Early Friday evening Connor Stalions resigned from his position with the University of Michigan Football program.
Stalions had been placed on paid leave pending an investigation into his actions regarding scouting or sign stealing.
Stalions and his attorney have released a statement through The Athletic.
Stalions statement reads;
"I love the University of Michigan and its football program. And I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I've had to work with incredible student-athletes, Coach Harbaugh, and the other coaches that have been a part of the Michigan football family during my tenure. I do not want to be a distraction from what I hope to be a championship run for the team, and I will continue to cheer them on."
