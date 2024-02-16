Contract details for Michigan's assistants who have received promotions in recent weeks are starting to be revealed, particularly Kirk Campbell and Grant Newsome.

Both Campbell and Newsome received promotions and raises this offseason, with Campbell being elevated to offensive coordinator and Newsome to offensive line coach.

According to the Detroit News' Angelique Chengelis, both coaches received significant raises in their new contracts.

According to Chengelis, Campbell signed a $3.05 deal over three seasons which will see him make $950,000 this season, $1 million in 2025 and $1.1 million in 2026.

As for Newsome, he signed a two-year deal worth $1.2 million which will see him make $600,000 this season and in 2025.

Both contracts have buyout clauses in them if they were to leave early but include a clause where both wouldn't have to owe a buyout if both coaches receive promotions with other programs or in the NFL in year two.

Last season, Campbell spent the season as the quarterbacks coach and Newsome was the tight ends coach for U-M.