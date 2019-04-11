Junior cornerback Ambry Thomas is more than ready.

After two seasons being only a backup behind Michigan’s talented cornerbacks, Thomas will be thrust into a starting role this season with David Long departing for the NFL. He’s been waiting for this moment for his entire time as a Wolverine and he’s itching to finally have a larger role.

“It’s like holding a dog back in its cage,” Thomas said. “Now it’s finally time. It’s there. Hopefully I can stay healthy and keep progressing in my technique. It’s going to be a great season.”

Beyond just waiting his time, Thomas has also had to grow up in order to find success.

“I’ve matured a lot,” he said. “On the field, everyone knows I bring the energy to the field, but I know at practice, I don’t have to do that all the time. I’ve really just been focusing on myself and the young players, trying to bring them along.”

During the spring, Thomas has worked with the young cornerbacks to help teach them how to go about practicing at the collegiate level. It also has been his first real experience at getting to show what he’s capable of as a starter.

“I’ve enjoyed it a lot,” he said. “Finally get to step up and show the team the player I can be and show them my leadership characteristics that were always there. Now, it’s my time to really show [them].”

While Thomas might not have the experience of a starting cornerback, he has the speed necessary to play the position at a high level.

When asked if he was the fastest player on the team, he said there was no doubt.

“There [aren’t] many faster guys than me in the NCAA,” Thomas said.

Thomas sees his speed as something that goes beyond just a 40-yard time. He said a lot of people can run a fast 40-yard dash, but what really matters is playing fast in the game, which he says he does.

For someone who’s speed is one of his best weapons, it’s taken time for the game to slow down for him. Over the course of the last few years, he’s begun to recognize formations better and can now predict what routes are coming his way.

“It was a lot different,” Thomas said. “Everyone was talking about this mind change, slow your mind down. I really see it now. That’s one thing I’ve noticed. I believe my playmaking ability has always been there, it’s just the mindset that changed.”

The game has slowed down for Thomas right at the perfect moment. Long was one of the best cornerbacks in the country last season, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors, but Thomas is looking to fill his big shoes this season.

“I feel like it’s my time to give back and just what I’ve been taught,” he said. “Everything is coming naturally. I’m finally that leader I’ve always wanted to be.”