Redshirt freshman cornerback Vincent Gray hasn’t wasted any time making an impact at Michigan.

With David Long heading to the NFL, the Wolverines needed some of its young cornerbacks to step up. Gray might not have significant collegiate experience, but he’s beginning to emerge as a reliable option as a backup at his position.

Even though Gray has barely scratched the surface, he has impressed his coaches with his play in his first spring with the Wolverines. His development has stemmed from his mindset.

“I just came in hungry and wanted it and came in with a hungry mindset and attacked,” Gray said. “I started getting comfortable midway through fall camp and realized I could play with older guys and was comfortable from here on out.”

In his first season, Gray played in only one game as a defensive back after coming in as a three-star prospect according to Rivals. He began to catch the eye of his teammates and coaches during the preparation for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

Gray has continued his ascendance during spring practice and has absorbed the complexities of playing in Don Brown’s defense.

“He has just listened,” junior cornerback Ambry Thomas said. “He got that playbook and technique came naturally. He has little things he needs to work, but it isn’t anything that will hurt us in the long run."

Thomas has taken Gray under his wing the past year and it is paying off.

“Ambry has helped me a lot with the playbook and there isn’t much of an age gap between us,” Gray said. “Ambry has honed in on his technique and has stepped into a leadership role helping me and the other young guys with everything.”

One aspect of the defense that has been difficult to pick up is the man-to-man coverage scheme Brown deploys. He said this was one of the hardest adjustments when he came to Michigan.

“You’ve got to be poised,” Gray said. “You’ve really got to hone in your technique, because man-to-man is really all technique. It’s a technique game, so we focus on that.”

During the spring, senior cornerback Lavert Hill has missed practice due to an injury, allowing Gray a chance to earn more playing time. He’s taken advantage of his opportunity and has risen up the depth chart.

“I knew I’d be taking a lot more reps and I wanted to make the most of all the reps I’d be getting,” he said.

With this greater opportunity, he knows he has to raise his level of concentration on a snap-to-snap basis.

“Just making sure I’m consistent,” Gray said. “Making sure every play is the same.”

Come the fall, Gray likely won’t be a starter, but he’ll be counted on to be a part of the rotation of cornerbacks. Michigan cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich knows he’ll need Gray to continue his development

“Physically, he’s a very gifted guy,” Zordich said. “You just watch his movements and you’re like, ‘Wow, he’s putting it all together with his play.’ It’s pretty impressive. The sky is the limit for that kid.”