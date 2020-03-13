Less than 48 hours after Michigan announced that it would not have prospective athletes on campus for the foreseeable future, the NCAA announced that it established a temporary dead period that will remain in effect until April 15.

Michigan was slated to host several big name recruits in late March and early April, but the Wolverines had no choice to pull the plug on those visits due to concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The council leadership put in place an immediate ban on in-person recruiting for Division I coaches,” the NCAA said in a statement. “Additionally, the group advised schools to suspend any official and unofficial visits to campus from prospective student athletes.

“This recruiting dead period will be in place until at least April 15, at which time the Division I Council Coordination Committee will evaluate. Telephone calls and written correspondence are allowed during dead periods.”

April 15 happens to mark the beginning of the spring evaluation period, a crucial time for Michigan as its staff hits the road and evaluates prospects in-person. It also marks the first wave of big official visits.

If everything falls into places, Michigan will be able to get back on the right track at that time.

For now, the sudden dead period is a blow.

Rivals100 tight ends Moliki Matavao, Louis Hansen and Thomas Fidone were both set to make unofficial visits before April 15 and will now have to reschedule. Michigan was trending in the right direction for Hansen and Fidone and was looking to make a big impression on Matavao.

Others like Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson, Rivals250 offensive lineman David Davidkov, four-star defensive end Landyn Watson and elite 2022 linebacker Tyler Martin were also expected to make it to campus before April 15.

The cancellation of the Michigan spring football game also throws a wrench into the Wolverines’ recruiting plans. The event is one of the biggest in terms of recruiting as several high-level prospects make their way to The Big House year in and year out.

Overall, Michigan will have to reset during the temporary dead period and find a way to rebuild momentum once recruiting is allowed to pick back up.