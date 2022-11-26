Corum, other injured Wolverines expected to play vs. Ohio State
Multiple reports have confirmed that Blake Corum, Luke Schoonmaker, Donovan Edwards, A.J. Henning and Trevor Keegan are all expected to play in Saturday's clash with Ohio State in Columbus.
There had been great speculation throughout the week surrounding the status of many Wolverines, but the five aforementioned players will give it a go in the regular-season finale at the horseshoe.
Corum's status was perhaps the one with the most doubt, but the Heisman Trophy-contending running back will at least attempt to play after suffering a hit to the knee in Michigan's 19-17 win over Illinois last weekend.
Meanwhile, Schoonmaker, Edwards, Henning and Keegan will all be back after missing last week's game.
It will be all hands on deck for the Wolverines, who are looking to pick up their first win in Columbus since 2000. A win will send Michigan back to Indianapolis with a shot at winning back-to-back outright Big Ten Championships for the first time since 1991-92.
