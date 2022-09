Maize and Blue Review Staff Writer Trevor McCue and Video Analyst Stephen Osentoski host 'Cut Ups'. A film review video podcast where we break down, analyze and discuss some of the most important plays for Michigan football in their most recent game.

With all eyes on JJ McCarthy last week against Hawaii, our breakdown this week will be the same. As Jim Harbaugh said, McCarthy was as close to perfect as a quarterback can get. Let's take a look at why McCarthy was so good and what his taking over as starter means for the offensive scheme moving forward.