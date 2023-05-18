As expected, quarterback Cutter Boley has committed to his hometown program, Kentucky and has announced he will reclassify to the 2024 class. Boley chose Kentucky over Tennessee, Penn State, Michigan, and Florida State.

Boley was one of multiple quarterbacks Michigan was recruiting for the 2025 class. Things in the recruitment shifted dramatically when Boley scheduled an official visit for this summer at Kentucky. Because Boley is only a sophomore the NCAA had to approve the visit. Boley is academically a junior, so the visit was approved, but this move signaled that Boley was indeed looking to reclassify to the 2024 class.

Michigan has their quarterback for the 2024 class with 5-Star Jadyn Davis. With Boley's intentions to reclassify it was the end of his recruitment with the Wolverines who were of course interested in him for the 2025 class, but not 2024. Davis is the 3rd ranked QB in the 2024 class, and 10th prospect overall. Since committing he has been locked in with other commits, and helping Michigan on the recruiting trail.