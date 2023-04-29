In back-to-back selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys went to Ann Arbor and took Michigan players from the defense in the first round with Mazi Smith and the offense in Luke Schoonmaker in the second round.

In a deep draft for tight ends, Schoonmaker's versatility eventually won out and why he was selected amongst a group of talented tight ends according to Cowboys' coach Mike McCarthy.

"This is an excellent tight end class," Mike McCarthy said in the post-day two presser. "I think they all have specific skills, and what I really liked about Luke was that he was really well-rounded. We like everything about his physical traits, but his ability to play the Y position and off-the-ball; his vertical presence, we think we can really build off of that. As a play-caller and a game plan designer, these tight ends allow you to get in different personnel groups and get creative to be able to attack in a one-back, two-back, no-back offense."

For Schoonmaker, it's a reunion of sorts as he joins fellow tight end Sean McKeon in a tight end room that has plenty of talent to work with.

"All of my tight end guys, my former teammate Sean McKeon, all three of those guys," Schoonmaker said. "I'm so excited to be with them. Through the years, I've watched them, played against them. It's surreal to be able to play with them now."

So what does this mean for Schoonmaker's impact moving forward? McCarthy realizes how deep the room is but he understands the need for depth during a long season.

Ultimately, he sees Schoonmaker with the ability to be a starter for the franchise.

"In a 17-game season, all of these guys in the tight end room are going to contribute," McCarthy said. "I would definitely view him as a starter-type as far as his impact. He will clearly play all four positions in the tight end area: on the line, off the ball, weak back and displaced. There won't be a whole lot that he hasn't done that we'll ask him to do."