David Ojabo's jersey number with Baltimore Ravens revealed

After selecting Ojabo with the No. 45 overall pick in the draft, the Ravens announced on Twitter that the former Wolverine will be wearing the No. 90 jersey for the Ravens.

Michigan fans hoping that David Ojabo's jersey number will stay at No. 55 once he reaches the next level will have to look elsewhere, as the Baltimore Ravens officially released its list of rookie jersey numbers on Tuesday.

Ojabo was a surefire first-round talent heading into Michigan's Pro Day until he tore his Achilles tendon during the workout.

Despite the injury, familiarity with John Harbaugh and former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald made drafting Ojabo an easy choice.

In fact, the Ravens are hopeful that Ojabo can contribute for the franchise this season.

"We rely on our doctors and trainers," Ravens' general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters. "They haven't seen him since the re-checks and all those things in Indy, but they're optimistic that at some point this year he'll have a chance to play."

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel TMBR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out The Maize and Blue Review's video content on YouTube!

Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram