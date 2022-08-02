David Ojabo signs rookie deal with Ravens

David Ojabo was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of this spring's NFL Draft. Reuniting him with his former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and pairing him with his college head coach Jim Harbaugh's brother, John. Now the Ravens have announced that Ojabo has signed his rookie deal.

Ojabo is the last rookie draft pick to sign his contract. There had been an issue with the terms of the contract, specifically the guaranteed money starting in the third year of his contract. Now with ink to paper Ojabo can continue his rehab from a torn achiliies injury suffered at Michigan's Pro Day at Baltimore's facilities with team doctors and training staff.

Ojabo was the 45th overall pick in the draft, and the third Wolverine taken after Aidan Hutchinson went #2 overall to the Detroit Lions and Daxton Hill was selected 31st overall by the AFC Champion Cincinatti Bengals.