After weeks of speculating, the quarterback question for Michigan had finally been answered as Davis Warren and his miraculous story ended up winning the job and was the starter against Fresno State.

For head coach Sherrone Moore, it took until the final week of fall camp to figure out who had won the job but, ultimately, it was Warren's consistency that won him the job.

"Just training camp," Moore said. "Him and Alex had a really good training camp but ultimately he won the job the last week, really. He was consistent, took care of the football, made plays against that defense you saw out there. For us, it was a guy who — they played hard for both players but he ultimately took the job and won it. That made the decision easier for us."

Despite a fast start, there were moments of difficulty for the Wolverines' offense throughout the night.

Warren had an interception on an underthrown deep ball, the offense struggled to run the ball and drives sputtered out in less than impressive fashion.

The Wolverines also played two quarterbacks through the night, with Alex Orji throwing a touchdown pass in the first quarter and being utilized as a runner.

Warren isn't worried about a two-quarterback system as he was open about his pride for Orji.

Now, it's back to watching film as the Wolverines start to prepare for Texas.

"Not at all," Warren said. "Whatever is going to help us make plays. I was so happy for Alex when he had that first touchdown, they were yelling at me to get back into the sideline box. I was halfway down the sideline into the endzone. Not hard at all, I'm perfectly prepared to do that and whatever this offense needs.

"Personally, just need to clean things up on third downs. We left some meat on the bone on those plays and those were key plays in the game. We're going back to the drawing board and find some ways to get better. Overall, just proud of how I handled myself emotionally and was able to get the ball to our playmakers. Sometimes things were hard but proud of the way we fought."