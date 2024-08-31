"Nothing happens by accident."

Davis Warren will be the starting quarterback for Michigan when they kick their season off against Fresno State.

Warren had opportunities at other programs but chose to walk on at Michigan. He could have transferred at any point and landed in a spot with an easier path to starting, but he stayed in Ann Arbor.

Warren earned the opportunity to compete for the starting job at Michigan, a battle he has won.

But to understand Warren, you must realize he has already won the ultimate battle.

In early 2019, Warren was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, acute myeloid leukemia.

He would spend his summer, not preparing for his junior year of college football, but getting chemotherapy treatments at a hospital in Los Angeles. He set a goal to play that fall, and while he could get on the field a few times, he wasn't at full health yet.

Warren lost nearly 40 pounds during his treatments but fought his way back to play limited action in 2020. Warren transferred to Suffield in Connecticut.

Then, the world was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. It was already tough for Warren to get recruited without film or the ability to travel to camps. Connecticut canceled fall football due to the pandemic but were still able to practice.

Warren moved back to California, healthy and ready to find his next path in college.

Connections to Michigan had already started to form with former Suffield players like Brad Hawkins and Kechaun Bennett.

During his time training at a quarterback academy in Los Angeles, Warren was connected with then-offensive analyst Steve Casula.

The two worked together over Zoom, reviewing film and talking football. Warren eventually got his offer to play at Michigan, and following the advice of his old head coach, he chose to go to the best program he could.