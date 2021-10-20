Daxton Hill Reflects On Big Moments at Nebraska, More Productive Practices

Michigan Wolverines sophomore safety Daxton Hill is no stranger to making big plays on the field, but he is usually a silent assassin that does not show a ton of emotion. For a brief moment a few weeks ago, he could not help himself. Hill was part of a fourth-down defensive stand in a 32-29 win over Nebraska where he made the stop on Huskers wideout Samori Toure, then stood over him and drew a flag for taunting. All it did was move Michigan's offense back 15 yards on the following drive as they ran out the clock. Hill chalked up the uncharacteristic burst to the emotions of the game. “We were just playing the game and it kinda got in my head a little bit,” Hill said in a Tuesday evening media session. “It’s the play we've got to come through. It was a good play by all of us and we stopped them on fourth down." RELATED: More Input, Ownership From Michigan Players Helping Pass Coverage Shine

"I kinda knew what I was doing.” Hill continued. “It was just how the game went. It was an exciting game. The crowd was all into it. We all, as players, being out there it's just the heat of the moment.” There can still be anxiety that occurs when the yellow flag exists the pocket of an on-field official. Hill was a little bit worried at first, but making the fourth-down stop made it a moot point anyway. "(I was) a little bit (anxious)," he said. "But got the first down for the offense, so it was good.” Hill, like most of his Michigan teammates, spent the bye week recovering and relaxing for the stretch run. Now, the team is back to work preparing for Northwestern. A big topic of conversation this week and throughout the season has been the improved communication between players and coaches on defense. The star defensive back has been part of a unit that has been given ownership of what it is. The coaching staff has adapted its looks defensively to what its players believe they do well.

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!