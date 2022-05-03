Daxton Hill's Cincinnati Bengals jersey number revealed

Hill will be wearing No. 23 for the Bengals this season.

Former Michigan safety Daxton Hill will be wearing a new number in the professional ranks. The Cincinnati Bengals took to its social media accounts on Tuesday to announce jersey numbers for its rookie class.

The Bengals selected Hill with the No. 31 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Hill joins fellow defensive player Aidan Hutchinson to be selected in the first round of the draft, with Hutchinson staying in the state of Michigan by being selected by the Detroit Lions.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel TMBR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out The Maize and Blue Review's video content on YouTube!

Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram