Daxton Hill selected by Cincinnati Bengals with 31st overall pick
Daxton Hill has been selected with the 31st pick by the Cincinnati Bengals.
He joins Aidan Hutchinson as a first-round pick. This is the third time in the Jim Harbaugh era that Michigan has had two first-round draft picks. Hill is the highest selected Michigan defensive back since Leon Hall was chosen 18th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2007.
Daxton Hill decided to enter the NFL Draft with eligibility remaining. Many experts projected Hill was a late first or early second-round pick. Hill had an attention-grabbing combine with many mock drafts showing him as a first-round pick, often selected in the 20s.
Daxton Hill is a versatile safety that can play zone, press, cover the slot, and blitz from inside the box or the corner position. With the NFL utilizing more 3 safety looks, Hill's unique combo of size and speed will fit perfect in the Bengals system. Cincinnati consistently uses 2LB and 5DB.
Career at Michigan (via MGoBlue)
• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2020-21)• All-Big Ten honoree (first team, coaches, second team, media, 2021)• Two-time letterman (2019-20)• Appeared in 33 career games with 23 starts in the secondary• Also contributed on special team units
