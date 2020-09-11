Tyler Martin is ready to make his decision. The 2022 Rivals250 linebacker out of Cambridge (Mass.) BB&N will announce his commitment at 6:15 P.M. ET at a ceremony at his home. The Wolverine will be in attendance and will broadcast the decision live on our YouTube channel, so make sure to subscribe to it today.

Martin has a final four of Boston College, Michigan, Vanderbilt and Virginia heading into the decision. Here is a breakdown of where things stand less than 24 hours to go before Martin goes public with his commitment.

In His Own Words

Boston College “It’s really close to home. I have a lot of close family friends that have gone there and played football there. It’s a great academic school. That’s something I’m looking for. It reminds me a lot of BB&N.” Michigan “Michigan has obviously been towards the top of my list since it was my first offer. Loyalty and family really stick out with them. The coaching staff has been great. Having a lot of connections has been awesome as well.” Vanderbilt “It’s great academically. Playing in the SEC is something I’m looking at. Growing up as a kid, it was always like ‘wow, the SEC.’ It would be really cool to play in that conference. You pair that with the intense academics, which would set me up for life after football.” Virginia “Virginia is similar to Michigan in the sense that my relationships there have been off the charts — from top to bottom. Meeting any type of staff that works for Virginia football has been unreal. Obviously, it’s great academically. I think I can thrive there.”

Why Michigan Will Be The Pick

Michigan has long been considered the favorite for Matin. In fact, Martin was the first prospect I logged a FutureCast for when I took over the Michigan recruiting beat. He has strong relationships with both head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Don Brown and has been to Michigan on multiple occasions. On top of that, Michigan has reeled in a ton of talent out of New England over the last couple of cycles, including former teammate Zak Zinter. With a decision literally around the corner, it's hard to see Martin landing anywhere other than Michigan.

Why Michigan Won't Be The Pick

While all signs point to Michigan, Martin has been very high on Virginia. The Cavs have spent a ton of resources recruiting Martin and have made him one of their top overall priorities. Virginia may be the biggest threat to Michigan in this race. With that said, Boston College is also involved, and the Eagles are doing what they can to keep Martin at home. Boston College is desperately looking to slow down Michigan's momentum in New England, and stealing Martin would go a long way.

EJ's Prediction