Decision Dossier: Four-star Xavion Staton

One of the top big men in the country, Nevada-based center Xavion Staton is the No. 31 prospect in the Rivals150 for 2025. He also recently cut his list to include just four programs – BYU, Michigan, Stanford and UNLV – but there seems to be a bit of separation taking hold among the finalists roughly a month before his Nov. 4 commitment announcement. Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy examines the decision that lies in front of Staton and analyzes how things might shake out in the end.

THE MAIN CHARACTERS: Michigan and UNLV

The Wolverines and Rebels feel like the two most likely landing places for Staton, who has solid relationships with both staffs. The four-star center has been on record discussing how he’s closest with the coaches at in-state UNLV and that he’d rank Michigan second if familiarity is the measuring stick. Staton’s Sept. 21 official visit to Ann Arbor seems to have made a seismic impact, as some in the center’s orbit now see Dusty May’s program as running neck-and-neck with the Rebels at the front of the pack. Michigan seems to be comfortably out in front in the race to land four-star guard Trey McKenney, which could help the program appear even more attractive for Staton, who hopes to win at a high level in college. Meanwhile, UNLV has been the stalwart in the big man’s process since day one. Head coach Kevin Kruger was among the first to prioritize the Las Vegas-based star, and Staton himself has been on record talking about the importance of home and the allure of staying close to family. He’s set to visit the hometown Rebs on Oct. 21, which feels like the most pivotal date on his calendar.

THE POTENTIAL DARK HORSE: BYU

It’s hard to count the Cougars out of the Staton sweepstakes because, as everyone close to the sport knows, the fan base seems intent on throwing major support, both financial and otherwise, behind new head coach Kevin Young, who has hit the recruiting trail with gusto since taking the job. BYU came on late in the process compared with Staton’s three other finalists, but the big man seems to have taken a serious shine to the program rather quickly. Staton is set to visit Provo on Nov. 2, just a few days before his scheduled Nov. 4 announcement, and that trip could easily catapult the Cougars to the forefront if all goes according to plan. Even in the modern age, there’s still something to be said about having the final visit, so there’s reason for a bit of measured optimism in the Cougar basketball offices.

NOT LIKELY BUT NOT DEAD: Stanford