 Decision Primer: Five-Star Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Target CB Will Johnson Ready To Make Call
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-27 09:50:16 -0600') }} football

Decision Primer: Five-Star CB Will Johnson Ready To Make Call

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Will Johnson is ready to make his decision.

The five-star 2022 cornerback out of Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South will announce his commitment via social media on Sunday afternoon.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Johnson has a final three of Michigan, Ohio State and USC.

Johnson initially planned to commit in March but made visits to all three programs and feels ready to pull the trigger. The Rivals100 prospect is looking for a home feeling, development and opportunity to compete right away.

Here is a closer look at where things stand heading into decision day.

