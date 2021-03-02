 Decision Primer: Four-Star Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Target WR Tay'Shawn Trent Ready To Make Call
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-02 14:20:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Decision Primer: Four-Star WR Tay'Shawn Trent Ready To Make Call

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tay'Shawn Trent is ready to make his decision.

The four-star 2022 wide receiver out of Eastpointe (Mich.) High will announce his commitment via social media on Wednesday afternoon.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Trent has a final group of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State and West Virginia.

However, this recruitment is considered an old-fashioned in-state recruiting battle between rivals Michigan and Michigan State. Michigan has gained a ton of momentum over the last week, but Michigan State has made Trent one its top overall priorities since last year.

Here is a closer look at where things stand heading into decision day.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}