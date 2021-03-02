Decision Primer: Four-Star WR Tay'Shawn Trent Ready To Make Call
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Tay'Shawn Trent is ready to make his decision.
The four-star 2022 wide receiver out of Eastpointe (Mich.) High will announce his commitment via social media on Wednesday afternoon.
Trent has a final group of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State and West Virginia.
However, this recruitment is considered an old-fashioned in-state recruiting battle between rivals Michigan and Michigan State. Michigan has gained a ton of momentum over the last week, but Michigan State has made Trent one its top overall priorities since last year.
Here is a closer look at where things stand heading into decision day.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news