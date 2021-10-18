Decision Primer: Key DB Target Damani Dent Ready To Make Call

Damani Dent is ready to make his decision. The three-star safety out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Terry Parker will announce his commitment on Monday morning.

Dent was previously committed to Akron but saw his stock rise this summer after a dominant performance at an on-campus camp at Oregon. He reopened his recruitment this summer and attracted more and more interest from Power Five programs. Dent has a final three of Michigan, Oregon and Pitt. Here is a closer look at where things stand heading into the decision.

Why It Will Be Michigan

Michigan jumped in the mix for Dent this summer and immediately made him the No. 1 priority on the safety board. Everybody from head coach Jim Harbaugh to area recruiter George Helow to safeties coach Ron Bellamy to Director of Player Personnel Courtney Morgan made a strong push for his services. Helow has strong ties in the Jacksonville area and is well-connected to those around Dent. On top of that, Helow flew out to Jacksonville to see Dent play on Friday night as he looked to put the finishing touches on this recruitment. Dent named Michigan his leader after officially visiting in September, and nothing significant has happened to change that. While SEC schools did express some interest, none offered, making his decision much easier.

Why It Won't Be Michigan

Oregon was the first major school to really believe in Dent. The Ducks jump-started his recruitment after he made his way to Eugene on his own dime and impressed. Dent has a great relationship with the Oregon staff and enjoyed his time in the Pacific Northwest. Last cycle, Oregon and Michigan were involved in an eerily similar recruitment as under-the-radar safety Daymon David ascended into the spotlight. The Ducks won the battle for David and are looking to replicate that success with Dent. Pitt has always been a dark horse contender and has been selling him on its ability to develop sleeper prospects.

EJ's Prediction