Defenseman Tyler Duke announces transfer from Ohio State to Michigan
Michigan hockey received massive news on Saturday as Ohio State defenseman Tyler Duke announced that he is transferring to Michigan to play with his older brother, Dylan.
Duke made the announcement on his social media accounts,
In his freshman season, Duke scored four games and eight assists in 40 games played for the Buckeyes.
Duke appears to be on the fast track to the NHL, as he was named to the U.S. National Team Development Program in 2020 and attended the Toronto Maple Leafs' development camp in the summer of 2022.
In his first season with the NTDP, he amassed 25 points with three goals and 22 points. He would follow it up the next season with 18 points which included 15 points in 2021.
