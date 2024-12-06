Defensive back Elijah Dotson details his journey to Michigan

When Michigan offered class of 2025 signee Elijah Dotson in May of 2023 after a big sophomore season at Detroit Jesuit, former head coach Jim Harbaugh said something to Dotson and his family that stuck with him after taking one of his first visits to Ann Arbor.

"He (coach Harbaugh) told this to my whole family when we were meeting. He says, 'if you can find a place better than here, then let me know.'

Over time, as Dotson and his family visited schools throughout the country, those words from Harbaugh ended up holding true, even during the time Dotson was committed to Pittsburgh from May to November.

"We really didn't see anything better than Michigan," Dotson said. "That was just something that always stuck with me and my family."

Even knowing deep down Michigan was a great option for him, the recruiting process for Dotson with the Wolverines was hot and cold.

For starters, Dotson didn't grow up a Michigan fan as his entire family is from Ohio, so warming up to the Wolverines' program took a little bit of getting used to.

"I didn't grow up a Michigan fan and my whole family is from Ohio. So, that was a little weird. My family used to hate Michigan," Dotson said.

However, once he started taking visits and building a relationship with former defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale and some other staff members, Dotson and his family's liking for the program really started to grow.

But when Harbaugh took the Chargers job in January and Clinkscale followed him to LA, that changed the situation at Michigan as the new staff didn't recruit Dotson as hard initially.

With that, Dotson started to build relationships with other programs and coaches before committing to the Panthers this past spring.

As time went on, defensive backs coach Lamar Morgan and the new Michigan staff started making a push for Dotson as the parties built a strong connection. For Dotson, that reminded him why he had the initial love for Michigan under coach Harbaugh's staff as he really began to consider the Wolverines as an option again.

"Down the line, Michigan started making that push again, and we started building a relationship," said Dotson. "Some things started to change—my family felt comfortable, I felt comfortable. I know I still have a chance to play early, can get a great education, great city with Ann Arbor. I made the decision that I was going to stay home, build my legacy here and have a chance at winning the national championship, and just being on that Big Ten stage and being able to play against the best."

Throughout the process when the new staff started to make a push, Dotson began to gravitate toward head coach Sherrone Moore and Morgan as he realized they had his best interests at heat.

"They're both real coaches," said Dotson. "They are real honest guys and that's something I'll always appreciate that about them. Coach Morgan, he's a great coach, he's a great person, and those are the type of people I want to be around. You want to be led by a great man. Coach Morgan and coach Moore are both great men that understand what it takes to win and understand what it takes to be successful as a man."

Dotson transferred to Belleville for his senior season from U of D and had an outstanding season, showcasing his tackling ability, coverage skills and overall versatility that allowed him to stack up 24 college offers from programs across the country.

He reflected on what the experience was like this past season as a Tiger with how big the spotlight was on the program with him, Bryce Underwood and other Division I caliber talent on his team.

"I always told myself there's no pressure," Dotson said. "These are the things I've worked for the whole offseason and my whole life. It was no pressure, it was time to shine. Just being on that big stage, I just go out there and do what I do and go back to all the simple things that I've learned, all the hard work I've put in and all the hours. It was great, we should have won it all but God had different plans."

Before his big day when he made signing with the Wolverines official, the current Michigan team had a big game with Ohio State the Saturday before. Dotson said he was well tuned in and was pleased to see that final result.

"Everybody thought Michigan was going to lose and they were going to get blown out, but you never know who can win a rivalry game," Dotson said. "If you know football, you know that. So, Michigan came in there and did what they had to do. They limited their mistakes, they had them but they limited them. They were the more physical team, they went straight at them. Ohio State tried to do what Michigan does—they tried to show that they're tough and they couldn't do that. It's going to be another four years for them."

Dotson committed to the Wolverines just a day before his current and future teammate and one of the top players in the nation in Underwood.

He mentioned how both of them had discussed playing at the next level together, but also had to take their own journeys and do what was best for themselves. As it turned out, their journeys will continue on the same path as Dotson said he is excited to head to the next chapter of his life with his "brother".

Dotson said they have pushed each other to make one another better on and off the field.

"He's used to playing against a Division I DB now, because every day he practices against me. And I'm used to playing against the best quarterback in the country," Dotson said. "Now, when I go against players who aren't the best in the country, it makes it easier for me because I've been practicing all week, every day to not get burned by the best quarterback in the country. We make each other so much better."

Another element of Michigan's appeal to Dotson is how successful other players from the state of Michigan have been on the field for the Wolverines.

"Makari Paige, he's from Michigan, Will Johnson—just players like that," Dotson said. "Donovan Edwards on the offensive side, and Semaj Morgan. Players like that who are from Michigan and Michigan players are always successful going there. So, that's another thing I looked at."

Family is very important to Dotson and he is greatly appreciative of the people who support him and who have helped him along the way.

He shows gratitude to both his mother and father who mean so much to his success. In that, the Wolverines' family-like culture played a role in Dotson's decision to make himself a future Wolverine.

"I love the people who support me," Dotson said. "I love my family—I'm a family man. I do (all of this) for my family, I do it for my supporters. My mom is a physical therapist and she's always making sure I'm good and taking care of my body and things like that. It's a blessing to be able to have two parents in my life who have made a big impact. My dad, he played college ball and played linebacker. Even when I was younger, I would ask if we could go outside and throw the ball—he taught me everything I know about football. My family had to be comfortable, and my family has been comfortable with Michigan since day one when Harbaugh was there. Just for Michigan to carry on that family atmosphere, I feel it even with the new staff. That was a big thing for me. My family is comfortable and I'm comfortable and it's always a positive thing to be able to play at home."

Dotson will enroll at Michigan early after he graduates at Belleville on Dec. 19 and plans to join the team for bowl practices.