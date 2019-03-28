With Chase Winovich and Rashan Gary heading to the NFL, there remains a void at the defensive end position for Michigan.

Junior Kwity Paye is trying to fill the role those two Wolverines played last season. Gary and Winovich combined for 113 tackles and 24 tackles for loss in 2018. Beyond their high level of productivity on the field, they also were the leaders along the defensive line.

With the duo gone, Paye is trying to speak up more during spring practice.

“There’s a lot of young guys on the team, a lot of young guys on the [defensive] line,” Paye said. “I just have to be the guy to pull the guys aside who’s been messing up in practice and say, ‘Let’s work on this today. Let’s work on that today.’”

This transformation to leader hasn’t been easy or preordained for Paye. He’s a quiet guy by nature, but has started to break out of his shell due to his increased confidence. Among the defensive ends, he’s the most experienced Wolverine before Mike Danna arrives as a graduate transfer.

In his first two years, Paye led be example, but he’s trying to go beyond that now. He knows as someone who has been with the program for as long as he has been, it’s his time to have his voice heard.

“I feel like me moving up, I’m going into my junior year now so I feel like I have to speak,” Paye said. “I can’t be that guy who leads be example. I have to have the voice."

Learning from the linemen that came before him, he is trying to pass along the same wisdom to the young guys.

“I make sure I work with them every single day after practice because for me, Chase and Rashan were those guys that took me after practice and were like, ‘Let’s work on this.’” Paye said. “Every day, I say, ‘Let’s focus on one thing today and let’s work on that the whole day.’”

New defensive line coach Shaun Nua has noticed Paye’s leadership.

“He pushes the guys,” Nua said. “'Pad level is too high,' he yells those things. He’s a special player. I can’t wait for him to do his thing.”

Beyond his increased leadership, Paye will be asked to play a larger role on the field.

In his freshman season, he played in nine games and only had five tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. With Gary injured for three games last season, Paye stepped into his starting spot. His production increased in 2018 as he racked up 29 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss.

Taking a big leap in 2018, Paye saw his Pro Football Focus grade jump from 66.9 to 71.1. His biggest improvement per PFF came in run defense where he saw his grade improve by 17.2 points.

He is the leader among a group of ends that lack experience. He knows guys like sophomore Aidan Hutchinson, redshirt sophomore Luiji Vilain and early enrollee freshman Gabe Newburg, David Ojabo have a large role to play this season.

“We’re young, but have guys that want to play,” he said. “We have guys that want to take reps. Our young guys are hungry. They’re trying to take as many reps as they can. I tell them about my story about my freshman year, I got the opportunity because Chase was a little injured and Coach Matty made me take all his reps. I was able to learn all my plays faster and just get more comfortable.”