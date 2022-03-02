Denard Robinson on Michigan return: "A dream come true"

Denard Robinson was recently announced as the Assistant Director of Player Personnel for the Michigan Wolverines. He will return to Ann Arbor, focusing on scouting and recruiting in an on campus role. He spent the previous three seasons as an offensive analyst and scouting assistant in the NFL for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In a recent interview with Jon Jansen on the "In the Trenches" podcast Denard touched on a range topics including his new roles, what excites him most about it, and what returning to Ann Arbor means for him.

Robinson played three seasons in the NFL for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-16), but he says when his playing career was over, he knew what was next.

"I always thought in the back of my head I'm going to do something with football when I get done with playing. Whether it was coaching or being in the player personnel department it was something I was going to be around. I love the game too much to just walk away from it."

Having spent time coaching and scouting, Jansen asked Denard what interests him most about his new behind the scenes role.

"I enjoy seeing how everything comes together from the player personnel side. You see how you build team, and what pieces you need to fill holes."

And specifically this new role at his alma matter, the University of Michigan.

"I'm excited to be on campus, and to be around future Wolverines. Now I get to help them again, and be apart of it again...I can't wait to see parents and interact with athletes and these families, and it's going to be a life changing situation. I want to help mold these guys."

Working with the Jaguars scouting department, Robinson's primary job was to try and find the best prospects among players not scouted as heavily, or from smaller schools. Robinson said that search, and when you succeed, is the best part of the job.

"You find that diamond in the rough, that's the exciting part. Just to find that guy that no one has seen."

And what is Denard looking for when he is trying to find that diamond in the rough?

"The 'it' factor. You can't coach it, and you can't put in somebody. You either got it or you don't."

Robinson joins a rebuilt recruiting department that includes Tom Gamble and Albert Karschnia. He says, when it comes to recruiting, he is ready to take on the top programs.

"We're Michigan. You have to look at yourself as one of those teams, or better. We're the best university in the world."

Jansen also brought up Michigan's biggest rivals. Robinson is obviously no stranger to the games, showing a lot of respect reflecting on what it takes to beat the likes of Ohio State and Michigan State.

On Ohio State;

"You definitely want to beat those guys all the time, it's called The Game for a reason. You have to give everything in the tank. Everything you train all offseason for. Give everything you got and try to win. That game brings the best out of you. It shows who has the better players, who has been studying their film. It's going to come down to who wants it more."

When it came to Michigan State, he knows the game itself is just one part of a year long battle with the Spartans.

"It's a real rivalry. You really have to be prepared for that game. You have to try to win that game so you can start getting those in state guys to come to your school. You want to have that bragging right when you walk into a school." For those wondering, Jansen brought up that since the announcement of his new role, social media has been flooded with Denard Robinson highlights, and there are plenty of them. But Denard Robinson has a favorite moment from his time playing for the Wolverines.

"There is nothing like the first Under the Lights game. You can't beat that."

