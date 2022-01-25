Derrick Moore among biggest risers in 2022 Rivals250 rankings

Rivals released its final rankings for the 2022 recruiting class on Tuesday and the Michigan program was well-represented in the final Rivals250 rankings.

According to Rivals' National Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman, U-M defensive lineman signee Derrick Moore is listed as among the 10 biggest risers in the final Rivals250 list.

Here's what Friedman had to say:

"Michigan fans should be ecstatic about signing Moore, a former Oklahoma commit. He is a dominant run defender and can overpower offensive tackles when rushing. The defensive end also excels when playing inside at defensive tackle. His quickness can present real problems for offensive guards and that position versatility is a big asset for the Michigan coaching staff."

The fringe five-star prospect rose 70 spots to be the No. 51 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

Moore is an early enrollee for the Wolverines.

