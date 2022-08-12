Despite injury, Ronnie Bell eager to 'earn' old punt return role back

Some players might be hesitant to return to a role that saw them get injured on the playing field, especially when it comes to the return game in football.

For Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell, nothing is going to hold him back when it comes to seeing the field. After being away from the game of football for almost a year after tearing his ACL on a punt return, no one would blame him for wanting to avoid a setback and not appear on the return team this season.

For Bell, not returning punts this season is absolutely out of the question.

"I do," Bell told reporters on Friday when asked if he would still like to return punts. "I just have to go earn that spot."

It's a spot that continues to be open for him, as he told reporters he didn't have to talk to the coaching staff in order to do it. He went back to the role on his own and wants to earn his old role back.

Why would he want to put himself at risk of reinjury again?

The answer is a simple one for the senior.

"I've always been a punt returner," Bell said. "I feel like I'm comfortable at punt return, I feel like I'm good at punt return. That's something I want to do."

---