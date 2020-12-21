Michigan Wolverines football severely underperformed expectations this season, after being ranked No. 17 in the preseason AP Poll but finishing unranked and with a mark of 2-4. Michigan saw its final three games — against Maryland, Ohio State and Iowa — be canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program, which was a disappointing way to end an already dispiriting season. The team went through a lot to even to have a 2020 campaign — after protesting to play in early September — including waking up at the crack of dawn to head to Schembechler Hall for their daily COVID tests. The amount of protocols, on top of a losing season, can weigh heavily on a player, redshirt junior offensive lineman Andrew Stueber explained. “It’s definitely been a very different season, in terms of mentality,” Stueber said. “You really don’t understand it unless you go through it, going from your house to the facility and back for about a couple months on end, it gets kind of relentless. RELATED: By The Numbers: The Uniqueness & Oddities Of U-M's 2020 Football Season RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football Roundtable: Harbaugh Status, Playoffs & More

Michigan Wolverines football finished the season 2-4. (AP Images)

“Being worried to leave your house, in case you come into contact with anyone, is also kind of not the best feeling. It was a weird year overall, I think a lot of guys have started to feel some mental stress from it.”

Michigan's players were forced to come together, knowing they were all in the same boat, to cope with the challenges collectively. "I think it’s just important to rally around the people you’re with every day," Stueber said. "Not only leadership, this season has tested a lot from our team, in different ways," added redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross, noting he's proud of his teammates for going through it all. "Specifically, just facing adversity and having to handle adversity. We haven’t had the season we wanted to have, but at the end of the day, we come back every day and keep fighting — despite who’s out, who has COVID, what’s going on — we keep fighting."