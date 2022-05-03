Detroit Lions' defensive line coach lays out plan for Aidan Hutchinson

Numerous members of the Detroit Lions franchise have stated how ecstatic they were that former Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson was available at the No. 2 overall pick.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has always been a proponent of a team's attitude starting in the trenches and believes that Hutchinson is crucial to creating a new attitude of aggression in Detroit.

The Lions' defensive line coach, Todd Wash, agrees with Campbell and believes that the additions the franchise made during the draft will allow the defensive line to make some changes heading into next season.

"We're going to have some really good depth," defensive line coach Todd Wash told DetroitLions.com. "We got exactly what we wanted out of this draft. We were a read front last year. Now we're attacking. We're getting off the ball and playing at the heels of the offensive line.

"It's going to have us be more physical and aggressive up front."

As for Hutchinson specifically, the Lions would like to use him at either defensive end but, more specifically, want him as its rush end in base packages.

Either way, the Lions feel Hutchinson is ready to contribute from day one.

"We had Hutchinson extremely high in the draft process," Wash said. "We feel he was the most ready to play. We're going to put him at the rush position in our base. Then he can play either defensive end in the sub package.

"We changed a lot of our philosophy up front. It's going to get us more attacking. He's got the ability to play either end spot."

